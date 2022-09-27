Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Beach driving permits now available for purchase in the Town of Kill Devil Hills
It’s that time of year: crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in Kill Devil Hills. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are now available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season. The season will begin on October 1, 2022, and end on April 30, 2023.
obxtoday.com
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
WAVY News 10
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
obxtoday.com
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun
Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation Department announces cancellations, closures due to now-Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
obxtoday.com
Halloween-themed events planned for children at 2 Dare County Libraries this October
Between two branches of the Dare County Library system — the Manteo Library and the Kill Devil Hills Library — three spooky-themed events will be held for children during the month of October. The events include drive-thru trunk-or-treating, as well as a Halloween makeup class. Details for each of the events are as follows:
Local hardware store employees share how to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian, previously Hurricane Ian, is making its way to Virginia, with threats of heavy rain and strong winds. Here's how you can prepare.
A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise
Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
obxtoday.com
Albemarle Region Public Workshop rescheduled due to inclement weather
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the Albemarle Commission council of governments will reschedule the region’s public workshop planned for Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hertford due to severe weather that is expected in the area later this week. The Albemarle Commission region includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare,...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks
Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
obxtoday.com
Tropical storm warning and storm surge watch now in effect for Dare County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement weekend weather
Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
obxtoday.com
Hear Ye! Town crier Jim Weeks to deliver traditional ‘cry’ at Manteo Town Hall this afternoon
The Town of Manteo received a delightful, unexpected visitor from Bideford, England yesterday evening — town crier Jim Weeks — who will be delivering a traditional “cry” today, Wednesday, September 28, at Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. The Town notes that they will be capturing photos...
