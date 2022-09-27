ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Shores, NC

obxtoday.com

U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival

The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun

Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
City
Southern Shores, NC
obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise

Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
obxtoday.com

Albemarle Region Public Workshop rescheduled due to inclement weather

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the Albemarle Commission council of governments will reschedule the region’s public workshop planned for Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hertford due to severe weather that is expected in the area later this week. The Albemarle Commission region includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare,...
HERTFORD, NC
outerbanksthisweek.com

Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks

Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC

