Historic Elmwood Cemetery Honors Those Above and Below the Sod

When Elmwood Cemetery opened 150 years ago this month, it was difficult to discern which was the bigger story. There was the 43-acre pastoral Eden scheduled to be “formally consecrated to the use of the dead,” according to an article published by The Kansas City Times, which further described how the burying ground included “a beautiful clear babbling brook … fed by numerous springs of everlasting clear water…”
Weekend Possibilities

Weekend Possibilities | ¡Oktoberfiesta! at Boulevard, Violent Femmes and Fall Festivals. Published September 29th, 2022 at 10:45 AM. Celebrate the end of soaring temperatures with all sorts of fall fun, from the Violent Femmes at the Kauffman...
