ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

LOOK: Amazing Photo Shows Coyote, Red Fox, and Gray Wolf on Trail Cam

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7udv_0iC9sEEL00

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if three of our favorite nocturnal explorers set out on an adventure together? Well, the Nature Is Lit Twitter page is giving us exactly this! And people are absolutely loving it.

The account shared a composite photo of three American canids on a trail cam. The composite pic puts all three animals, a red fox, a coyote, and a gray wolf, walking in line. All as they appear to walk past the camera in the middle of the night. It almost makes us think of a family-friendly flick where the group is setting off on an exciting adventure!

The comment alongside the post starts out with a fire emoji. Then, the message notes that the pic is a “composite” one. Showing the “3 American canids walking past a trail camera.”

The picture may not be a real one featuring the wolf, coyote, and fox set out on a nighttime adventure. However, Reddit users are all for believing that this amazing moment actually happened. And, they have their own thoughts about the story behind such an image!

Redditors Imagine The Adventures This Fox, Coyote, and Wolf Are Getting Into

The Twitter post also includes a link to the Reddit page featuring the pic. Additionally, this link features the post and the fun photo. And, most of the commenters are all for deciding that this composite pic is actually a real snapshot.

“I reject your reality and substitute my own,” one Redditor comments alongside the pic. The Redditor continues the comment adding that the animals are “friends on an adventure.”

And, much of the comments following this Redditor’s note agree wholeheartedly that this is certainly the beginning of a big adventure for the wolf, coyote, and fox.

“Absolutely,” one Reddit commenter agrees. However, this commenter has a specific storyline featuring the red fox, the coyote, and the gray wolf in mind!

“They’re going to meet the ogre at the entrance of the flaming cave,” the Redditor says of the team.

“My brain must have skipped over [‘composite’] photo,” another commenter says noting that at first they “definitely thought” it was an unusual trio set out on an adventure.

“[So] I assumed the wolf was like husky sized,” the Redditor adds. “[And} the foxes were adorably tiny.”

“All they need is a bloodhound,” another comment quips. This Redditor notes that once a bloodhound joins the crew they would form a perfect “Disney movie.”

“Can we pretend these are just bros out for a night on the town?” another Redditor jokes.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Cyclist Captures Insane Video of Absolutely Jacked Mountain Goat

A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn. The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Four Wolf Pups Run Past Trail Cam in Rare Video

Something is exciting going on in the northern Minnesota wilderness as four adorable wolf pups are caught on camera searching for goodies at Voyagers National Forest. The trail cams caught the rambunctious wolf pups last month. However, it was late enough into the month that wildlife experts note the pups have likely survived into the autumn season. An exciting development for the Voyagers Wolf Project which is an organization that is “focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, Minnesota.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Fox#Coyote#Foxes#Trail#American#Https T Co Jotqalusi6
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH

San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy