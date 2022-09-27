The odds that a doctor will diagnose your child with pediatric cancer are slim, and the chances of a brain cancer diagnosis are even smaller. Each year, roughly 4,000 kids—out of about 73 million in the United States—will be diagnosed with a brain tumor. Of those, roughly half will have one of several types of a malignant, aggressive tumor. For instance, medulloblastoma is among the most common type of malignant brain tumor in children: About 500 new cases are diagnosed each year. That's 0.0007% of all children nationwide, or one in almost 150,000.

