MedicalXpress
Why do some kids take bigger risks than others?
Some kids are risk-takers. Others tend to play it safe. Are these differences simply based on personality, or do children's environments help shape their willingness to take a gamble?. A new study from researchers in Boston University's Social Development and Learning Lab shows children from different socioeconomic backgrounds make different...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress
Health and social services should be designed to be sensitive to people's shame, experts urge
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
MedicalXpress
New trial to ease knee pain in school kids
Deakin researchers are exploring a simple, low-cost solution to help relieve kneecap pain in adolescents. One in four adolescents experience pain in their kneecaps that, if left untreated, can continue into adulthood, leading to reduced physical activity and quality of life. With research highlighting the need for early intervention, a new trial from Deakin University's Center for Sport Research is exploring whether changing the type of school shoes kids wear could be part of the solution.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using konjac jelly
A research group from Nagoya University has successfully developed a surgical training model using konjac, a processed jelly made from the bulb of the konjac plant. Konjac is commonly used as an ingredient in Japanese cuisine such as shirataki noodles and oden. The group's training model is a type of tissue-mimicking phantom, which physicians can use to practice fluorescence-guided surgery, an important technique in cancer treatment.
MedicalXpress
Study finds major depression increased 60% in older adults from 2010 to 2019
The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University of California in San Diego, and colleagues used...
MedicalXpress
Acupuncture may ease anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease
Acupuncture may help treat anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease and anxiety, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Jing-qi Fan, Ph.D., from the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in China, and colleagues investigated the effect of acupuncture versus sham acupuncture for treating anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease. Sixty-four patients were randomly assigned to eight weeks of treatment with eight weeks of follow-up. Acupuncture operators, outcome measures evaluators, and statistical analysts were all blinded to the grouping of patients, and patients were blinded to their own grouping.
MedicalXpress
Study shows higher rate of fractures in people with intellectual disability
In the most comprehensive study of its kind, researchers at the University of Oxford and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust found a substantially higher rate of fractures in people with intellectual disability compared with people of the same age and gender without an intellectual disability. The researchers, led by Senior...
MedicalXpress
What do you know about these three rare childhood cancers?
Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades, and about 10,470 children in the U.S. under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to...
MedicalXpress
What does it mean to die of 'old age?'
Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
MedicalXpress
Ethics not only allow but demand placebo in some HIV cure trials, argues a research team
Is it ethical to test possible HIV cures by having subjects stop taking antiretroviral therapy and then giving them placebos rather than the experimental treatment?. The answer is often yes, according to a new paper published in the Journal of Virus Eradication by Rutgers ethicists and a Harvard doctor. They argue that if stopping antiretroviral treatment to give subjects an experimental medication is ethical in a particular trial, then so is stopping antiretroviral treatments to participants in the same trial who will get placebo.
MedicalXpress
Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation
A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
MedicalXpress
Ensuring diverse participation in Alzheimer's clinical trial participants
Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric brain cancer is rare. A doctor explains why some kids are more vulnerable than others
The odds that a doctor will diagnose your child with pediatric cancer are slim, and the chances of a brain cancer diagnosis are even smaller. Each year, roughly 4,000 kids—out of about 73 million in the United States—will be diagnosed with a brain tumor. Of those, roughly half will have one of several types of a malignant, aggressive tumor. For instance, medulloblastoma is among the most common type of malignant brain tumor in children: About 500 new cases are diagnosed each year. That's 0.0007% of all children nationwide, or one in almost 150,000.
MedicalXpress
Traumatic brain injury 'remains major global health problem' say experts
A new report highlights the advances and challenges in prevention, clinical care, and research in traumatic brain injury, a leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide. The report, by the 2022 Lancet Neurology Commission, has been produced by world-leading experts, including co-lead author Professor David Menon from the Division...
MedicalXpress
Perinatal health risks increase in people with disabilities, finds study
People reporting disabilities are more likely to have smoked during pregnancy and have an increased risk for preterm birth and low birthweight, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Health Affairs. Willi Horner-Johnson, Ph.D., from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues analyzed data from the...
MedicalXpress
Sniffing out the brain's smelling power
Since their discovery over 100 years ago, neurons called tufted cells, in the brain's olfactory bulb, have been difficult to study. The close proximity between tufted cells and other neurons called mitral cells has restricted researchers' ability to dissect each individual neuron's activity. However, by leveraging fluorescent genetic markers and new optical imaging technologies, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) neuroscientists have been able to compare the neurons' activity. Their research is published in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
Study advances knowledge of role of brain pathology and cognitive fatigue in multiple sclerosis
Using advanced diffusion neuroimaging technology, Kessler Foundation researchers investigated the relationship between the rate of cognitive fatigue to microstructural changes in the brain in persons with multiple sclerosis. Their findings help fill a gap in the current understanding of how brain pathology influences the development of fatigue over time. Their...
MedicalXpress
How AI can help improve hospital stays and outcomes for older patients with dementia
By using artificial intelligence, Houston Methodist researchers are able to predict hospitalization outcomes of geriatric patients with dementia on the first or second day of hospital admission. This early assessment of outcomes means more timely interventions, better care coordination, more judicious resource allocation, focused care management and timely treatment for these more vulnerable, high-risk patients.
