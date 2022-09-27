Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck amends nuisance ordinance, hears report from airport director
Business items were brief in the September 19 Currituck commissioners meeting. The board approved an amendment to the nuisance ordinance involving unkempt yards. The current ordinance prohibits “uncontrolled growth of noxious grass or weeds causing or threatening to cause a hazard to the public health or safety.”. The county...
obxtoday.com
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
outerbanksthisweek.com
Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks
Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month. The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
WTKR
Emergency responders in our region watch Hurricane Ian's movements, prepare for storm
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Right now emergency responders in our region are watching the movements of Hurricane Ian. News 3 traveled to the Outer Banks on Tuesday to talk to people about storm preparation. There is currently a beach nourishment project happening in Kitty Hawk. According to the Dare County...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
City leaders propose curfew for teens to curb violent crimes in Elizabeth City
We spoke with Mayor Kirk Rivers and he said police would have to enforce the curfew but right now he believes the police department needs to focus on building trust with the community.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest Ian update from Dare Emergency Management
This latest update about Hurricane Ian’s impact on our region was issued by Dare County Emergency Management shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 30. No big changes in expected impacts. As we start the day, the wind, rain and hazardous surf conditions are with us. NCDOT shared blown sand and rainwater on NC12, but no ocean overwash seen with last night’s high tide. Next high is around 11 a.m. today. Potential for tornadoes will be with us later today and into the evening. Please have multiple ways to receive alerts.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open with flooding reported; Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
Minor to moderate flooding and standing water were reported on multiple sections of N.C. Highway 12 with Friday morning’s heavy rains and approximate 11:00 a.m. high tide, although the highway remained open and passable as of 11:30 a.m. “NC12 is open, but conditions are difficult,” stated the NCDOT in...
obxtoday.com
Hyde County Government offices closed Friday
Hyde County Government offices will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022, due to the impending weather from Tropical Storm Ian. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for our area. The latest briefing from NWS Morehead City is to expect a prolonged...
WITN
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
outerbanksvoice.com
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
