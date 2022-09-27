This latest update about Hurricane Ian’s impact on our region was issued by Dare County Emergency Management shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 30. No big changes in expected impacts. As we start the day, the wind, rain and hazardous surf conditions are with us. NCDOT shared blown sand and rainwater on NC12, but no ocean overwash seen with last night’s high tide. Next high is around 11 a.m. today. Potential for tornadoes will be with us later today and into the evening. Please have multiple ways to receive alerts.

