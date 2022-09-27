Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio emerges from historic drought conditions, mosquitoes are again hatching in yards, parks, and pools. During the dry summer months, the pests couldn't easily find water to lay eggs in. San Antonio residents didn't see many of the biting insects during June, when the bugs are normally most active.
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
'Supposed to get worse': San Antonian bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian inches toward Orlando
SAN ANTONIO — More than 1.8 million people are without power in Florida right now as Hurricane Ian slams the Florida coast. The powerful storm turned streets into rivers and is threatening catastrophic damage further inland as it inches closer to Orlando. That's where Andrea Canchola, a San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Drought slightly worsening in San Antonio area, according to U.S. Drought Monitor
Hope you’ve been enjoying the cooler mornings and sunshine we’ve had on hand this week!. Unfortunately, while those clear skies and dry air have made for a more comfortable feel outside, it also means that we haven’t seen much beneficial rainfall in South Central Texas. The latest...
First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor
The new pub features an extensive menu, more than a dozen beers on draft and a welcoming feel.
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
Bexar County COVID risk level drops to low for first time since June
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since June 13, the coronavirus risk level for the San Antonio area is in its lowest threshold. The update was reflected on Metro Health's online dashboard Wednesday, with the same page showing that hospitalizations and case rates were all low as well.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
