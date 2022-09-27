Tropical storm watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of the Lowcountry ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm , is currently battering Cuba with strong winds and life-threatening storm surge as it makes its way toward the Tampa Bay area where it is expected to make a second landfall on Thursday.

The greatest impacts on the Charleston area will likely happen Thursday night into Saturday according to forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS).

The following areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch

Charleston County

Coastal Colleton County

Inland Berkeley County

Tidal Berkeley County

Charleston County and Coastal Colleton County are also under a Storm Surge Watch.

A storm surge watch means inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours.

Now is a good time to review your family's hurricane plan

