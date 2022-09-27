Read full article on original website
Brazil holds historic presidential election, pits Lula against Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits incumbent President...
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024. The enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s unique brand of nationalist populism has cut into traditional Democratic strongholds like Monongahela, about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh, where brick storefronts and a Slovak fellowship hall dot Main Street and church bells mark the hours of the day. Republicans are counting on political...
Richard Shelby, Tommy Tuberville at odds over bill that averted government shutdown
They’re members of the same political party, but Alabama U.S. Sens. Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville were on different sides of the bipartisan, short-term funding bill that passed the Senate and averted a government shutdown by a vote of 72-25. Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee,...
