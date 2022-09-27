Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Launch New Services
Today in B2B payments, LPL debuts industry-specific bookkeeping services for its affiliated financial advisors, while Capchase integrates with Xero to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom to access capital. Plus, Amazon Business reports that most companies’ procurement budgets will remain unchanged next year.
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments
A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
FinTech Platforms Help Connect African Stock Markets, Drive X-Border Investing
While investment apps have done much to democratize the process of buying and selling securities, they typically operate in silos and only give access to exchanges within a single country. Even internationally focused platforms like eToro only give access to the most well-known exchanges and have a limited offering on...
ECB Holds off on P2P Digital Euro Transactions
A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
FinTech IPO Index Flat as Billtrust Surges on Go-Private Deal
Tech stocks have had a reckoning in the past several days — a rally proved short lived, a blip. But the FinTech IPO Index managed to see at least some gains through the past five sessions. Slight gains, to be sure — the group was up less than 1%.
Bangor Savings Marks 14th Bank in Treasury Prime’s Network
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup Treasury Prime is partnering with Bangor Savings Bank to enable it to work with businesses to embed financial services into their platforms. The addition of Bangor Savings marks bank number 14 for the Treasury Prime network, “a key differentiator in the crowded BaaS market,” according to a...
Capchase, Xero Streamline UK Small Businesses’ Access to Capital
Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) accounting software platform Xero, enabling SMB customers in the United Kingdom to more easily access capital. With this integration, U.K. SMB customers can use the Capchase app in the Xero App Store to apply for growth...
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase
Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
PSPs Are Making Stablecoin Payments a Reality
It’s been easy to say that all the dire predictions about stablecoins taking over payments and pushing out national currencies were wildly overblown as their actual use outside of crypto exchanges has been minimal — to the point of being nearly non-existent. That could be about to change.
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Brazil Aims to be No. 1 in Digital Transformation
When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally
AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally. When businesses go global, they are often exposed to new risks such as exposure to cybercriminals seeking to exploit their lack of familiarity with the idiosyncrasies of regional payments processes. Key tasks like as ensuring that payment sources and payment recipients are legitimate can be difficult to accomplish for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs with limited resources. Few, if any, SMBs have access to a full-fledged compliance and risk management department with the technical and regulatory expertise required to mitigate sophisticated fraud attacks, but newer technologies can help.
US Spending Data Shows Consumers’ Cash Cushions Dwindling
While most everyone is parsing the consumer spending data from August, and while consumer spending continued to rise, there are some numbers that give one pause. While spending rose, inflation remains stubbornly in place. And the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August, while food prices went up 0.8%, the Commerce Department Friday (Sept. 30).
