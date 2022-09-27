ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Comments / 1

NJ.com

Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Raritan, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Hewitt, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Passaic County, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
#Nj Lottery#Powerball Lottery#New Jersey Lottery#Nj#Jackpot#Livingston St
WIBX 950

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
newjerseyisntboring.com

50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ

