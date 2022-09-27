Read full article on original website
playnj.com
NJ DraftKings Casino Player Wins Over $550,000 From Wheel Of Fortune Jackpot
A New Jersey resident got extremely lucky this week when they hit a jackpot worth $550,000 playing DraftKings Casino. The Garden State player earned the massive payout on the MegaJackpots Wheel of Fortune On Air game this past Sunday, Sept. 25. Many in the state are familiar with the NJ...
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 15-21, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 15-21, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
wrnjradio.com
1 New Jersey resident wins $1M, 2 others win $50K each after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. In addition, two tickets matched four of...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
newjerseyisntboring.com
50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Woodbridge, NJ high-end auto shop owner robbed, pistol whipped
WOODBRIDGE — The owner of a high-end auto repair shop was assaulted and robbed by a man who stole a car from the business on Thursday night. A man wearing a ski mask walked into MP Built on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section just after 10 p.m. and held the owner up at gunpoint.
