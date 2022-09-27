ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Poke-O-Moonshine trail nears completion

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following a month of work by ADK’s (Adirondack Mountain Club’s) professional trail crew, a sustainably-designed reroute of Poke-O-Moonshine’s Ranger Trail is one step closer to completion. A complete overhaul of two approaches to the summit, the project has taken eight years so far and involved several trail-building organizations. ADK has worked there for seven of those years.

“We are proud to play such a major role in building a safe and sustainable trail up Poke-O-Moonshine,” said Charlotte Staats, ADK Trails Manager. “Well-built trails protect ecosystems by keeping hikers on a safe, navigable path and away from surrounding vegetation. By investing in projects like this one, we ensure that people can explore the Adirondack Park in a way that protects the surrounding environment.”

Hikers and climbers alike will soon enjoy a trail that is resistant to erosion from foot traffic and weather events. Features of the new trail will include rock and wooden staircases, reroutes, and an improved trail surface. Funding for this year’s work came from Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine through a New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grant. The non-profit has led the push for trail work on the mountain and raised nearly $300,000 for this project since 2014.

“ADK thanks Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine for their consistent partnership as we work to build better trails in the Adirondack Park,” said Michael Barrett, ADK Executive Director. “Collaborations like this allow us to continue developing sustainable trails that better serve the environment, Park communities, and area visitors.”

“It has been a total pleasure to work with the Adirondack Mountain Club and its excellent staff on recreating Poke-O’s Ranger Trail as a beautiful model of a fun, very interesting, and environmentally sustainable pathway up the mountain,” said David Thomas-Train, Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine Coordinator. “Our thanks go to ADK for its rewarding partnership on this project.”

