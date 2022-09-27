ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Shannon Sharpe proposes radical solution to fix Bills run game

Hall of Fame tight end and NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe proposes a radical solution to fix the Buffalo Bills run game: trade for Saquon Barkley. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite being a widespread Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills took the field with one major deficiency: they have little by way of a run game.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy