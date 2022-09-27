Read full article on original website
Congress Votes
WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, a resolution (S. Res. 753) urging the government of Brazil to ensure that the October 2022 elections are conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner; and the Technological Hazards Preparedness and Training Act (S. 4166) to authorize preparedness programs to support communities containing technological hazards and emerging threats.
From inside the US's most secure prison, 'El Chapo' is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, "El Chapo" Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
