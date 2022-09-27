Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
Access assistance, report storm damage in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has left behind severe damage in Florida, from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's roof to the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, after it made landfall as an intense Category 4 storm. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the...
Kitten rescued off street during Hurricane Ian, named 'Stormie'
TAMPA, Fla. — A kitten named "Stormie" has a new home after she was rescued off a street in Tampa during Hurricane Ian. The tiny grey and tan kitten was found in the middle of Florida Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. It was the height of Hurricane Ian's impact in the area and the department said the kitten was scared and alone.
'Vegetation debris drop off' opened in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A vegetation debris drop off has been opened in Pinellas Park as the Tampa area begins the cleanup process from Hurricane Ian. Hitting Florida as a category 4 storm, Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States. Tampa city officials...
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding...
Lithia residents working together to keep lights on following Hurricane Ian's impacts
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Walking down Wendel Avenue by Alafia River State Park, large trees are uprooted and tree limbs are scattered across people's front lawns. Neighbors walked around cleaning up the debris, trying to piece back together what they have after the blow from Hurricane Ian. Home after...
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County Schools will be closed Monday, county administrator says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Selmon Expressway set to resume toll operations Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday, October 3rd at 6:00 a.m. In addition, the Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at 6:00 a.m., with all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
