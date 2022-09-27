ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
Kitten rescued off street during Hurricane Ian, named 'Stormie'

TAMPA, Fla. — A kitten named "Stormie" has a new home after she was rescued off a street in Tampa during Hurricane Ian. The tiny grey and tan kitten was found in the middle of Florida Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. It was the height of Hurricane Ian's impact in the area and the department said the kitten was scared and alone.
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding...
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
Selmon Expressway set to resume toll operations Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday, October 3rd at 6:00 a.m. In addition, the Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at 6:00 a.m., with all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.
