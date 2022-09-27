ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
10 Tampa Bay

How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
10 Tampa Bay

Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
Patrick Rose
10 Tampa Bay

NOAA captures Hurricane Ian's landfall from space

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian first made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, the National Hurricane Center said. A dramatic video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what Ian looked like as it made landfall. The video is...
10 Tampa Bay

Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
10 Tampa Bay

Elon Musk sends Starlink satellites to Florida amid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

FORT MYERS, Fla — Starlink satellites will soon be helping southwest Florida emergency responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis said Elon Musk and SpaceX were donating more than 100 large Starlink units to southwest Florida to bridge connectivity issues that have marred the area.
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

