LIVE UPDATES: Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
DeSantis: Food, water being distributed in southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
NOAA captures Hurricane Ian's landfall from space
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian first made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, the National Hurricane Center said. A dramatic video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what Ian looked like as it made landfall. The video is...
'You just can't stand up' | Jim Cantore hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, it brought with it a devastating storm surge, brutal winds and flying tree branches. During a live broadcast from Punta Gorda, Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was smacked in the legs by one of those branches. He didn't appear to be injured.
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the...
RESOURCES: See what's available to Tampa Bay-area residents, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Florida and the United States. Despite being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state, Ian left behind a trail of destruction. Several agencies are offering assistance to residents and businesses who...
Elon Musk sends Starlink satellites to Florida amid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla — Starlink satellites will soon be helping southwest Florida emergency responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis said Elon Musk and SpaceX were donating more than 100 large Starlink units to southwest Florida to bridge connectivity issues that have marred the area.
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
