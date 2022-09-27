Read full article on original website
Top Analyst Reports for Novo Nordisk, Suncor Energy, & Nasdaq
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Will Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
PDD - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BBBY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.59. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Staples
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note
HELE - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 5, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $519.1 million, suggesting an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Helen of Troy’s bottom...
RadNet (RDNT) Stock Jumps 16%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RDNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $20.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. RadNet recorded a strong price increase...
Alphatec (ATEC) Soars 7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ATEC - Free Report) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $8.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% gain over the past four weeks. Alphatec...
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
ACGL - Free Report) closed at $45.54, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and...
3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry
CDW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. NTNX - Free Report) . Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving industry-wide growth. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been benefiting the prospects of the industry participants.
Is Trending Stock Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) a Buy Now?
CVE - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this oil company have returned -16.8%, compared to...
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed at $6.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today,...
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
CLW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.61, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Autodesk (ADSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ADSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $190.98, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The year 2022 has been roiled by huge volatility and uncertainty, which have raised the appeal of dividend investing. Dividend stocks are major sources of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk even though these do not offer dramatic price appreciation.
Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know
GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Banco De Chile (BCH) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Titan International (TWI) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know
TWI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.25, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of...
Micron Technology (MU) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Demand
MU - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Sep 29. The Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor company posted top and bottom-line growth in at least double-digit percentage ranges in each of the preceding four quarters. However, this trend is not likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
