Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan was recognized this week for her service to her city with a RISE Award from the Kentucky League of Cities. The new award from the KLC was also presented to Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton. O'Nan was honored because of her service to her community in the wake of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, and Stapleton was honored because of his service in the face of catastrophic flooding in his community in July of this year. The organization says the award will not be given out annually, and it will only go to "those whose service to cities is unparalleled."

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO