Family fun at Paducah Housing Authority Fall Festival, humane society bringing adoptable dogs
Paducah — The Housing Authority of Paducah is hosting a community fall festival Friday at Robert Coleman Park, and they'll have some special furry friends in attendance. The festival will kick-off at 11 a.m. and wrap-up around 2 p.m. Attendance is free for all HAP residents, but they say kids 12 and under will need to be accompanied by adults. There will be free food, games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and a fall-photo booth.
Kuttawa Days, Live On the Lawn this weekend
Kuttawa pairs up two big events into one weekend, with the annual Kuttawa Days teamed up with Live On the Lawn III, happening this Friday and Saturday. Live On the Lawn is two days of live rock bands on stage in the amphitheater in Silver Cliff Park. That's the soundtrack to all the rest of Kuttawa Days with kayaks, a ferris wheel, mechanical bull, food trucks, an Oktoberfest craft beer festival, inflatables, zip lines and more.
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
'Lineman Rodeo' provides educational entertainment, encourages safety and cooperation
PADUCAH- The 2022 Lineman's Rodeo has officially kicked-off at Jackson Purchase Energy in Paducah. Over 100 linemen from 20 electric cooperatives across Kentucky will take part in individual and team challenges from Sept. 29 through 30 in the first statewide rodeo since 2019. According to a release from Kentucky Electric...
People change course, reschedule vacations as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida
PADUCAH — Because of Hurricane Ian, people are rethinking their vacation plans to travel to Florida. A Mayfield woman tells Local 6 she feels like she's avoided two natural disasters. She was planning on going to Florida this week, but decided to change her plans after monitoring the path...
Realty business rebuilding its location in downtown Mayfield receives $17,000 from D.R.E.A.M. Together program
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield business on Thursday received a check for $17,000 from a program focused on revitalizing downtown Mayfield after the city was struck by an EF-4 tornado last December. FNB Bank and First Kentucky Bank teamed up to create the D.R.E.A.M. Together program. D.R.E.A.M. is short...
Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah, the beautification organization that organized this year's Barbecue on the River, says the votes are in, and part of the proceeds from last week's festival will be used to develop a proposal to improve landscaping downtown. During the festival, Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah...
City of Paducah closes Market Square Art Park due to 'safety hazards'
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has announced the closure of a small park on South Second Street. Market Square Art Park, which is at 117 1/2 South 2nd St., is closed until further notice "due to identified safety hazards," the city says. The city says fencing in now...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
Volunteers joining fight to end suicide in October 'Out of the Darkness Community Walk'
PADUCAH — The annual Paducah Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Kentucky chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is being held at West Kentucky Community Technical College at 9 a.m. on October 1. According to a Thursday release, Paducah's walk is one of 550...
Southside Family Fun Festival to be held at Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — A Family Fun Festival set for Oct. 15 at Robert Coleman Park will include free activities for kids and a chance for the community to tell local leaders what improvements they'd like to see at the park. The Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah are...
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Merryman House celebrates new playground thanks to anonymous donation
PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has a new playground, and the facility celebrated the addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. Organizers say the $62,000 Play Mart playground was provided thanks to an anonymous donor. The Merryman House was joined by members of the Paducah Area...
Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo
PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore...
Martha's Vineyard in Paducah needs donations to continue feeding the hungry
PADUCAH — A local nonprofit that has been feeding the hungry in Paducah for more than 30 years says it needs help from the community to keep the lights on and the ovens running. Martha's Vineyard at 1100 North 12th St. Paducah feeds the homebound and others in need...
Wake Up Weather: 09/28/2022
PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Hurricane Ian is getting stronger and will likely make landfall just northwest of Fort Meyers.
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
Mayfield mayor recognized for service to her community by Kentucky League of Cities
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan was recognized this week for her service to her city with a RISE Award from the Kentucky League of Cities. The new award from the KLC was also presented to Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton. O'Nan was honored because of her service to her community in the wake of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, and Stapleton was honored because of his service in the face of catastrophic flooding in his community in July of this year. The organization says the award will not be given out annually, and it will only go to "those whose service to cities is unparalleled."
Students learn about money management
Marshall County students learning money management skills through 'Star Bank'. How would you teach high schoolers how to manage money? Marshall County High School decided the best way is to let students run a bank.
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
