Melber, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Family fun at Paducah Housing Authority Fall Festival, humane society bringing adoptable dogs

Paducah — The Housing Authority of Paducah is hosting a community fall festival Friday at Robert Coleman Park, and they'll have some special furry friends in attendance. The festival will kick-off at 11 a.m. and wrap-up around 2 p.m. Attendance is free for all HAP residents, but they say kids 12 and under will need to be accompanied by adults. There will be free food, games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and a fall-photo booth.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa Days, Live On the Lawn this weekend

Kuttawa pairs up two big events into one weekend, with the annual Kuttawa Days teamed up with Live On the Lawn III, happening this Friday and Saturday. Live On the Lawn is two days of live rock bands on stage in the amphitheater in Silver Cliff Park. That's the soundtrack to all the rest of Kuttawa Days with kayaks, a ferris wheel, mechanical bull, food trucks, an Oktoberfest craft beer festival, inflatables, zip lines and more.
KUTTAWA, KY
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
UNION CITY, TN
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Melber, KY
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Southside Family Fun Festival to be held at Robert Coleman Park

PADUCAH — A Family Fun Festival set for Oct. 15 at Robert Coleman Park will include free activities for kids and a chance for the community to tell local leaders what improvements they'd like to see at the park. The Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah are...
wpsdlocal6.com

Merryman House celebrates new playground thanks to anonymous donation

PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has a new playground, and the facility celebrated the addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. Organizers say the $62,000 Play Mart playground was provided thanks to an anonymous donor. The Merryman House was joined by members of the Paducah Area...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo

PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake Up Weather: 09/28/2022

PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Hurricane Ian is getting stronger and will likely make landfall just northwest of Fort Meyers.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield mayor recognized for service to her community by Kentucky League of Cities

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan was recognized this week for her service to her city with a RISE Award from the Kentucky League of Cities. The new award from the KLC was also presented to Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton. O'Nan was honored because of her service to her community in the wake of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, and Stapleton was honored because of his service in the face of catastrophic flooding in his community in July of this year. The organization says the award will not be given out annually, and it will only go to "those whose service to cities is unparalleled."
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Students learn about money management

Marshall County students learning money management skills through 'Star Bank'. How would you teach high schoolers how to manage money? Marshall County High School decided the best way is to let students run a bank.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL

