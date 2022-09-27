Read full article on original website
Texas Tech to host ‘Accessibility is for Everyone! Week’, Oct. 3-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Disability Services (SDS) will host ‘Accessibility is for Everyone! Week’ from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. According to TTU, the week will highlight the importance of having a diverse and accessible campus and celebrate students with disabilities.
Wayland Baptist University honors retiring director of Texas Baptists
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. David Hardage, the retiring executive director of Texas Baptists, was recognized on Wednesday during a chapel service at Wayland Baptist University (WBU). According to a press release from WBU, he was presented with an award that states, “Presented to Dr. David Hardage in appreciation for...
Chili cook-off benefiting New Legacy Home for Women
LUBBOCK, Texas— Bring your team or go alone to the 2022 Dream Dig Chili Cook-Off for some good chili. All proceeds from the event will benefit New Legacy Home for Women. The event will take place October 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information visit the website.
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
Join Bob Mills Furniture for Friends and Family Event
LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
Thomas Cattle sisters bring home Reserve Grand Champion award
LUBBOCK, Texas- Thomas Cattle Wolforth sisters Kynlee Mae Thomas and Kaydee Thomas brought family raised cattle to the South Plains Fair cattle showcase. The sisters walked away Reserve Grand Champions.
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
Wayland Baptist University among top 200 colleges for indigenous students
PLAINVIEW, Texas — For the third consecutive year, Wayland Baptist University has been named one of the top 200 colleges for indigenous students. Winds of Change, a publication of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, selected WBU for placement on the list which will published in November. According...
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Lubbock Christian University Theatre presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Oct. 7-9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Theatre will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical at the McDonald Moody Auditorium from October 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott, the beloved story of Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up during the Civil War in America, a press release from LCU said.
Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
The U&I conference is an event you don’t want to miss
LUBBOCK, Texas— Trends and Friends is proud to be a sponsor of the U&I Conference. This women’s conference is Tuesday, October 18 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. You can expect a packed day of inspiration and uplifting from the line up of speakers. There is still a few sponsor spots open. For more information visit the website.
Llano Logistics Inc. hosting job fair on Monday, October 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics Inc., the distribution arm of The United Family, will host a job fair on Monday, October 3 in Lubbock. The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the facility located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to...
FINAL: Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats had their way against Texas Tech’s defense, as they logged 347 yards rushing in their 37-28 win over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon. Wildcat quarterback Adrian Martinez stole the show for the second straight week, as he accounted for 287 total...
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 58°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 85°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. The last day of September was pretty nice across the South Plains. This...
Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
One man dead, pedestrian collision in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was left dead after a crash Thursday evening in Lubbock, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said Brin Lee Adams, 43, of Dell City, Texas, was struck by a 16-year-old driver who was attempting to make a lane change on Texas Highway 114. Adams was walking near county road 6700 in Lubbock County at the time of the crash.
