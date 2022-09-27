ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
Florida theme parks set to reopen after Hurricane Ian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theme parks in Central Florida are expected to reopen this week after Hurricane Ian made its way through the state, dumping historic levels of rain on the region. Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, at different times. Magic Kingdom will...
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort

Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
