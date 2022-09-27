Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Central Florida counties provide updates on reopening schools after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following list of updates.
fox35orlando.com
Have Florida airports opened after Hurricane Ian? Here is what passengers need to know
Airports in Florida are slowly beginning to open again for commercial flights following Hurricane Ian. If you're looking to fly in or out of Orlando, Tampa Bay, or Daytona Beach, here is what passengers need to know. Is Orlando International Airport open?. Orlando International Airport MCO) re-opened on Friday, Sept....
WESH
Orlando International Airport resumes commercial operations, flights resume after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Commercial airport operations at Orlando International Airport were on hold until after Hurricane Ian completed its course out of Florida. Commercial operations ended at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Airport officials announced a reopening date of Friday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. They said the facility suffered...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
WESH
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
click orlando
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
click orlando
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
WESH
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
WESH
Florida theme parks set to reopen after Hurricane Ian
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theme parks in Central Florida are expected to reopen this week after Hurricane Ian made its way through the state, dumping historic levels of rain on the region. Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, at different times. Magic Kingdom will...
WESH
'My knight in shining armor': WESH 2 reporter reunites with woman he rescued from floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the video being shared around the world — the heroic rescue of a woman stranded in waist-high flood waters in Downtown Orlando. WESH 2 News reporter Tony Atkins made the courageous move to wade through the water and make the daring rescue. On Friday, he got to meet the woman who he carried on his back to safety, Tonya McCullough.
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
WESH
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
