ABC13 Houston
Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture
PHILADELPHIA -- Every Sunday you can hear the Philly T&T Rhythm Makers playing music on the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia. They're the only Caribbean rhythm section in Philadelphia. The T&T in their name stands for Trinidad and Tobago. The rhythm section takes various everyday items and makes music...
ABC13 Houston
Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities
BRYN MAWR, Pa. -- Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow. The space opened in 2015, when Bernadette Wheeler and her husband decided to create something their son Eric could call his own. Eric...
