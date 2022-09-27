Read full article on original website
State unveils traffic signs in English and Oneida languages
BROWN COUNTY, Wis–The state Department of Transportation unveils its first dual-language road signs. The signs are placed along Highway 54 as it crosses Duck Creek on the Oneida Nation reservation in Brown County.
Made in Wisconsin: Carron Net Company
TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Pickleball, volleyball and the end zone of Lambeau Field all have one thing in common: Nets. If you find yourself on a court, there’s a very high likelihood that you’re in the presence of a net made by Carron Net Company out of Two Rivers, Wisconsin. We chat with Bill Keil Jr., President and CEO of Carron Net Company, to learn more about the history, process and fun that goes into making nets at Carron Net Company.
Kimberly High School teacher suspended over alleged conduct
KIMBERLY, Wis–A Kimberly High School teacher is placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. According to a release from the Kimberly School District, the allegations against the teacher date back to his employment in another district. No Kimberly students were involved. The release adds that...
Motorcyclist dies after Sheboygan crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A motorcyclist dies after a crash in Sheboygan. Police say the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man rear-ended a vehicle near the intersection of S. 14th Street and Indiana Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. The biker was taken to the hospital and later died. His name has...
Clintonville carjacking suspect in custody
A Clintonville carjacking suspect is in police custody. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office says Seth Genereau was arrested in their jurisdiction this (Thursday) morning. Genereau is accused of attacking an elderly Michigan man at a Clintonville gas station and stealing his minivan back on September 20th. He managed to elude law enforcement following a high speed chase in Iron and Bayfield counties–running into the woods after getting his vehicle stuck.
Man convicted in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Plea deal reached in murders of Shawano County brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo–A Missouri man that killed two Shawano County brothers will spend the rest of his life in prison–with no chance of parole. Garland Nelson pleads guilty in Cass County, Missouri court to two counts of Murder in the First Degree. By avoiding a jury trial, Nelson took...
Former Green Bay mayor not running for another term
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt will not mount a campaign to return to that office next year. Schmitt announces that he has decided against running in April of 2023. Schmitt was Green Bay’s longest-serving mayor, holding the office from 2003 to 2019, when he...
