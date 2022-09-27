The Princess of Wales is a commanding title for one member of the Royal Family. Used over the centuries by royalty, it is currently held by the former Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The title has so far never been given on its own, but with the 2013 change to the rules of succession, time will only tell if there will ever be a solo Princess of Wales. For now, let Tatler introduce you to nine of the women who have taken on the prestigious title and role.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO