Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Meet the SPADs: who makes up Liz Truss’s inner circle?
Front bench MPs are not the only change the government will see with Liz Truss as Prime Minister. A new and elite group of officials known as ‘SpAds’ – or Special Advisers – are also hoping to make their mark in the corridors of power. ‘More disorganised, less experienced, and less ready for government than Sunak’s team,’ according to a senior Tory insider. Let’s take a look at some of the key Spads who make up the new team.
tatler.com
Who has carried the Princess of Wales title throughout history?
The Princess of Wales is a commanding title for one member of the Royal Family. Used over the centuries by royalty, it is currently held by the former Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The title has so far never been given on its own, but with the 2013 change to the rules of succession, time will only tell if there will ever be a solo Princess of Wales. For now, let Tatler introduce you to nine of the women who have taken on the prestigious title and role.
tatler.com
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II removes grandchildren’s HRH status
The Danish Royal Family released a statement on Wednesday evening outlining Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's decision to remove four of her grandchildren’s prince and princess titles, as well as their HRH status. The children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, (Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10), will, from 1 January 2023, be referred to as counts and countess.
tatler.com
Princess of Wales hosts alone for first time at Windsor Castle
Yesterday, the new Princess of Wales hosted an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle. Meeting 15 sailors from the ship, the Princess of Wales chose the Green Drawing Room to host the men in the beautiful ‘semi-state’ rooms. Used regularly by Queen Elizabeth II for receptions and portraits, the Green Drawing Room was the backdrop for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening photos, whilst in May 2018 it was also the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official royal wedding photographs.
RELATED PEOPLE
tatler.com
Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved down the Royal Family website
There has been a re-shuffle on the Royal Family website. As the official mourning period for the late monarch comes to a close, subtle changes have been afoot. When the Queen was alive, the couple were always featured midway on the rankings on the dedicated web page. They were below – as might be expected – senior royals, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, but ahead of other, less omnipresent, members like Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
tatler.com
The Queen’s cousin to sell his historic Northamptonshire manor for £4.75 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, has put his magnificent Grade II listed country estate on the market, accepting the best offer above £4.75 million. Most Popular. Nestled in the Northamptonshire countryside, the grand, 40-room Barnwell Manor has a rich history. The estate...
Comments / 0