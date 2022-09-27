Read full article on original website
Spencer Strider Still isn't Throwing for the Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider has yet to begin throwing for the Atlanta Braves, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.
MLB・
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
What Red Sox’s Alex Cora Promised Trevor Story At Season’s End
The 2022 Boston Red Sox season is just days away from officially reaching its end, and with six games currently left on the schedule, manager Alex Cora made sure to reach out to one player to touch base and establish the team’s intentions for next season. Cora, who led...
White Sox Resting Eloy Jimenez Sunday vs. Padres
The rest of the Chicago White Sox season is nothing more than a formality, and they’re using Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres to get one of their starters some rest. Eloy Jiminez was left off the batting order as the White Sox go for the series win.
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Retire
In 1979, La Russa began managing the Chicago White Sox, and it’s only fitting that his baseball career comes to an end with the same franchise 43 years later. Four stints, three World Series championships, and one Hall of Fame induction later, La Russa is finally ready to call it a career.
Mets, D-Backs National League Best Bets for September 30
Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-130) vs. Atlanta Braves (+110) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) The Atlanta Braves and New York...
Jarren Duran Gets Single In Return, Red Sox Lose 9-0 To Blue Jays
Jarren Duran was able to get on the board in his return to the majors. The Boston Red Sox were outmatched in Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, losing 9-0. Duran went 1-4 with a single in the losing effort against Toronto. For more, check out...
Clayton Holmes was Unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday
Clayton Holmes was unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Holmes is dealing with a shoulder strain that required a cortisone shot. The Yankees haven’t stated when they believe Holmes might be able to return to the team. The good news is that...
Red Sox Wrap: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays Shut Down Boston’s Bats
The Boston Red Sox opened their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays in losing fashion, dropping the first of three games, 9-0, on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-82, while the Blue Jays improved to 88-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the...
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Antonio Brown Tweets After Troublesome Pool Video Leaks
Antonio Brown once again has found his name in headlines for a reason that does not paint the problematic pass-catcher in a good light. A disturbing video of Brown apparently harassing a woman in a Dubai hotel pool leaked to the masses Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.
NFL・
Rachel Nichols Finally Addresses Maria Taylor Incident, ESPN Exit
As she embarks on the next chapter of her television career, Rachel Nichols is finally answering to what went down at her previous stop. Nichols, who recently was hired by Showtime Basketball as a producer and host, appeared on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast and addressed her comments about former colleague Maria Taylor and her ensuing departure from ESPN. The host caught heat for criticizing the network’s diversity history as it related to Taylor replacing her as ESPN’s host for the 2020 NBA Finals.
Angels, Superstar Shohei Ohtani Reach New Contract Agreement
The first two-way talent that Major League Baseball has seen since Babe Ruth’s run in the early 1900s, Shohei Ohtani, will remain a member of the Los Angeles Angels for at least one more season after reaching a new contract extension agreement. Amid the seventh consecutive below .500 campaign...
MLB・
NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin
The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
Chaim Bloom Explains Red Sox Bullpen Approach For 2023
The Red Sox have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one major question is how they will fix the bullpen. Boston’s relievers saw a lot of action throughout the 2022 campaign between injuries and recalling players from Triple-A Worcester due to instability. There was a revolving door of set-up guys, closers and just anyone who could be relied upon to keep the game close in later innings.
Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Sit
The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet for the final time this season Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The visitors’ superstar left side of the infield is not in the starting lineup for the matinee matchup north of the border. Yu Chang is set to start at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, while Bobby Dalbec will replace Rafael Devers at third base. Alex Verdugo, another Red Sox lineup regular, also will start the day on the bench as Abraham Almonte mans right field.
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa To Be Interviewed As Part Of League Investigation
The NFL and its players’ association are investigating whether protocols were correctly followed when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury in Week 3 and played just four days later. And the Miami Dolphins quarterback will be interviewed as part of the process. “Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to...
NFL・
Brayan Bello’s Development Much-Needed Positive Outcome For Red Sox
If Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora needs to find a bright spot from this season, he knows what he can point toward. While enduring some ups and downs in his first action at the big league level, top pitching prospect Brayan Bello put together impressive performances that showcase his budding potential. After his final start of the season Saturday in a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Bello finished his rookie campaign with a 2-8 record and a 4.71 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched — numbers which are a bit deceiving due to the soft contact that hampered him.
Red Sox Shuffle Pitching Staff With Pregame Roster Moves
With less than a week left in their season, the Boston Red Sox seemingly have shifted their focus into taking a look at as many players as possible. On Saturday, they made some roster moves that look to have backed that idea. The Red Sox reinstated pitcher Kaleb Ort from...
MLB Writer Believes Yankees Could Sign Shohei Ohtani After Next Season
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will start up again following the 2023 season when the two-way phenom can hit free agency. And prominent MLB writer Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes not only will the New York Yankees put themselves in the running for the current Los Angeles Angels star, but they have a realistic chance of signing him, too.
