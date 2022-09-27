ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Effects of stress and coping strategies regarding COVID also depend on pre-pandemic state of brain networks

By University of Barcelona
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MedicalXpress

Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Ethics not only allow but demand placebo in some HIV cure trials, argues a research team

Is it ethical to test possible HIV cures by having subjects stop taking antiretroviral therapy and then giving them placebos rather than the experimental treatment?. The answer is often yes, according to a new paper published in the Journal of Virus Eradication by Rutgers ethicists and a Harvard doctor. They argue that if stopping antiretroviral treatment to give subjects an experimental medication is ethical in a particular trial, then so is stopping antiretroviral treatments to participants in the same trial who will get placebo.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples

Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Acupuncture may ease anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease

Acupuncture may help treat anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease and anxiety, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Jing-qi Fan, Ph.D., from the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in China, and colleagues investigated the effect of acupuncture versus sham acupuncture for treating anxiety in patients with Parkinson's disease. Sixty-four patients were randomly assigned to eight weeks of treatment with eight weeks of follow-up. Acupuncture operators, outcome measures evaluators, and statistical analysts were all blinded to the grouping of patients, and patients were blinded to their own grouping.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling

A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using konjac jelly

A research group from Nagoya University has successfully developed a surgical training model using konjac, a processed jelly made from the bulb of the konjac plant. Konjac is commonly used as an ingredient in Japanese cuisine such as shirataki noodles and oden. The group's training model is a type of tissue-mimicking phantom, which physicians can use to practice fluorescence-guided surgery, an important technique in cancer treatment.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Postbiotics could deliver immunity boost in your morning coffee

Your morning coffee could now give an added immunity boost, thanks to postbiotics and Griffith University and CSIRO researchers. Coffee Roasters Australia founder Alana Beattie is behind the innovation and hopes to see coffee lovers replace one of their daily cups with a healthier alternative, without having to compromise on quality or taste.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study advances knowledge of role of brain pathology and cognitive fatigue in multiple sclerosis

Using advanced diffusion neuroimaging technology, Kessler Foundation researchers investigated the relationship between the rate of cognitive fatigue to microstructural changes in the brain in persons with multiple sclerosis. Their findings help fill a gap in the current understanding of how brain pathology influences the development of fatigue over time. Their...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation

A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks

Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Super ager brains contain 'super neurons'

Neurons in an area of the brain responsible for memory (known as the entorhinal cortex) were significantly larger in super agers (80 years and older) compared to cognitively average peers, individuals with early-stage Alzheimer's disease and even individuals 20 to 30 years younger than super agers, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Traumatic brain injury 'remains major global health problem' say experts

A new report highlights the advances and challenges in prevention, clinical care, and research in traumatic brain injury, a leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide. The report, by the 2022 Lancet Neurology Commission, has been produced by world-leading experts, including co-lead author Professor David Menon from the Division...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

