ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hillsdale-linked charter school plans draw Tennesseans’ ire

By Marta W. Aldrich
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkmzB_0iC9pCQg00

Most Tennesseans who wrote the state about three proposed charter schools linked to Michigan’s Hillsdale College said they oppose the applications from the charter network, American Classical Education.

Statewide, more than 70% of the public commenters wrote that they supported local school boards that voted to deny the network’s applications in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. And many said any decision by a state panel to overrule those decisions would amount to government overreach.

The written feedback from nearly 400 Tennesseans, analyzed by Chalkbeat, ran counter to the positions of most of the 39 people who spoke during last week’s time-limited public hearings held in each of the three affected school districts. The in-person speaking slots were filled on a first come, first serve basis, with American Classical supporters signing up for most of them and opponents complaining that the process was skewed toward approving their applications.

In Rutherford County, where all 13 commenters at a Sept. 14 hearing in Murfreesboro spoke in favor of the network’s charter proposal, people who submitted written comments opposed the school by a margin of more than 4 to 1.

The margins were much tighter in Jackson-Madison County, and tighter still in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Ultimately, all feedback submitted in each district will be considered when the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission votes Oct. 5 whether to approve each American Classical application on appeal, said Tess Stovall, the panel’s executive director.

“We weigh all comments the same, oral or written,” Stovall told reporters after the Rutherford County hearing. Some people “can’t necessarily get here in person, so that’s why we offer multiple avenues.”

The votes will test the independence of the panel’s nine members, all of whom were appointed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee has said he wants 50 Hillsdale-linked charters in Tennessee and also lobbied for a 2019 law creating the appellate body.

Both Lee and Hillsdale College have been under sharp attack across Tennessee since June when a leaked video showed the governor sitting quietly at a private reception in Franklin, south of Nashville, while Hillsdale President Larry Arnn declared that teachers are “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Lee has refused to disavow Arnn’s comments or end any charter “partnership” with the small conservative Christian college in south central Michigan.

The college’s charter spinoff also has been criticized for its approach to civics education and its 1776 curriculum, which glorifies the nation’s founders and downplays America’s role in slavery.

Both issues were raised by numerous Tennesseans who wrote the commission during the week after a public hearing in their district.

Arnn “demonstrated utter disrespect for educators and an arrogant ignorance regarding the craft of teaching and learning,” said Rebecca Oldham, a parent who is an assistant professor of child development and family studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

“I do not support an establishment in Murfreesboro that collaborates with him or his college, nor utilizes his propaganda that masquerades as ‘curriculum,’” Oldham continued.

Patricia Craig, who identified herself as a concerned citizen of Madison County and an 85-year-old student of history, worried about Hillsdale’s selective view of events that are presented through an ideological lens instead of a full telling of history based on the facts.

“This is a veiled attempt to present curriculum that further crushes poorer children (and) children of color and promotes only one world view,” Craig wrote.

Many supporters, meanwhile, praised the “classical” school model that focuses on math, science, literature, and history, plus the study of Latin, music, and the arts. American Classical also promises instruction on the principles of moral character and civic virtue.

“Why not give this program a try?” wrote Peg Ramsay from Jackson. “Madison County has gone thru several Superintendents with little achievement in academic success.”

“I think a classical academy would make our community a better place to live and to raise a family,” said Stuart Leach, a Rutherford County parent and teacher. “While not perfect, our history is full of inspiring men and women to learn from.”

Other supporters argued the charter network’s schools would improve public education by increasing competition and adding classroom seats to overcrowded districts. But most just wanted more public education choices for families.

“The Jackson-Madison area desperately needs another educational option, especially for lower income students, since the only other options are expensive private schools or homeschooling, which may also be cost prohibitive,” wrote Trudy Abel, a retired university professor.

Opponents argued that local education control is a bigger issue.

All three locally elected school boards voted overwhelmingly to reject the Hillsdale group’s applications.

“The issue concerning a charter school within Rutherford County is not about school choice but rather lack of ownership of our schools,” said Laura Roland, a teacher at Central Magnet School. “As a teacher of 20 years, I find it disturbing that those who are not in the trenches make assumptions about what is actually occurring in our schools.”

Others worried that public charter schools — which are privately operated and taxpayer-funded — divert money from traditional public schools. And many noted that none of American Classical’s applications included a concrete plan for serving students with disabilities.

“Instead of a charter school to help certain children, use that money to go into the public schools you already have to benefit ALL children,” wrote Lindsey White, also of Rutherford County.

The commission’s staff are using the same state-developed scoring criteria as the districts used to decide whether the applications meet Tennessee’s standards for academics, operations, and finances, plus whether the proposals are in the best interests of students, their school district, and their community. Ascertaining the level of local public support is a part of that process.

To read all the public comments, visit the commission’s website.

Marta W. Aldrich is a senior correspondent and covers the statehouse for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact her at maldrich@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 1

Donna Hollin
5d ago

There would have been more written responses against if the opportunity to write those responses were advertised in any kind of way. It was by happenstance that I found it online. By the time I found it, it was closing the next day. I suspect this was by plan. You don't know what you don't know. How were we to know to send in written comments? I would say open it back up for comments, but I say the board voted no, the 400 voices against said no. The answer should be no.

Reply
2
Related
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Rutherford County, TN
Education
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Chalkbeat

Lawsuit seeking public funds for private schools dismissed

Michigan’s prohibition on public funding for private schools remains intact after a federal judge dismissed a legal challenge to that rule in the Michigan Constitution on Friday. The case, brought by five families with the support of the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, argued that Michigan’s constitutional ban on public funding for private education violated the U.S. Constitution. The families want to use their tax-protected Michigan Education Savings Program accounts to pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Tennessee law requires teachers to list and post classroom materials online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A push for more transparency in school libraries strikes up a controversial debate, especially now that the term “library” is being expanded to also define content that’s located inside the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 received Governor Bill Lee’s signature back on March 24th. Lee said the law would ensure that parents are aware of what’s available to students in their libraries, but not everyone agrees with the move.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#School Choice#K12#Tennesseans#Hillsdale College#Rutherford
murfreesborovoice.com

Commentary: For the Women of Tennessee - Choice is on the Ballot

For the Women of Tennessee – Choice is on the Ballot. The war on women’s reproductive rights continues. No longer limited solely to surgical abortion Republican extremists are now targeting out-of-state travel for abortion procedures, access to abortive drugs and birth control. Emboldened by their successful criminalization of abortion in half the states, they have now set their sights on making the loss of reproductive autonomy the law of the land. In the aftermath resulting from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, November’s election will be critical to the lives, health, and well-being of women across America, most particularly those in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee high school grad rate rebounds to pre-COVID level

Tennessee’s high school graduation rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels — and even slightly exceeded the state’s previous peak three years earlier, according to new data released Wednesday.About 89.8% of public school students in the Class of 2022 graduated on time this spring, more than 1 percentage point better than the previous year, the state education department reported.The previous high of 89.7% occurred with the Class of 2019, the year before...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Illinois advocates make another push to fully fund schools

Illinois education advocates say that the next generations of public school students will continue to attend under-resourced schools if the state doesn’t increase funding by about $1.5 billion a year for the next five years to fully fund schools by 2027.The Partnership for Equity and Education Rights Illinois — a new coalition of several education advocacy programs — and the Education Law Center said in a press release that they found...
ILLINOIS STATE
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy