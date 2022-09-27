A pleasant and dry weekend is likely in store for much of the Chicago area, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday. While the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to move inland after making landfall in South Carolina Friday, the Chicago area will remain unaffected, with dry conditions expected until at least the middle of next week, when a small system of showers may move through Wednesday night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO