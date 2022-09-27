ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC Chicago

Illinois' Governor Race Echoes U.S. Abortion, Crime Debates

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday. The event...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Bidens to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico This Week in Wake of Hurricanes

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit both Florida and Puerto Rico this week after strong hurricanes devastated both regions in recent weeks. The White House announced the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 3, and Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5. No additional details were provided on the upcoming trip at this time.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Florida, Carolinas Struggle to Recover After Powerful Storm Ian

Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida was hit hardest...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Pumpkin Farms Adapt to Improve Soil, Lower Emissions

This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mild conditions and partly sunny skies

A pleasant and dry weekend is likely in store for much of the Chicago area, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday. While the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to move inland after making landfall in South Carolina Friday, the Chicago area will remain unaffected, with dry conditions expected until at least the middle of next week, when a small system of showers may move through Wednesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

