Illinois' Governor Race Echoes U.S. Abortion, Crime Debates
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday. The event...
Bidens to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico This Week in Wake of Hurricanes
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit both Florida and Puerto Rico this week after strong hurricanes devastated both regions in recent weeks. The White House announced the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 3, and Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5. No additional details were provided on the upcoming trip at this time.
Florida, Carolinas Struggle to Recover After Powerful Storm Ian
Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida was hit hardest...
No Illinois Counties at ‘High' COVID Community Level Status for First Time in Months, Data Reveals
As a sign of progress in the fight against COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health revealed none of Illinois' 102 counties are listed at "high" community level status for the first time in more than four months. Every week since mid-May, at least one county had been listed at...
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway in Florida After ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane
Search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after a devastating Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday. There is "significant damage" along Florida's west coast and many homes in central parts of the state are still underwater, FEMA director Deanne Criswell told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Search and rescue efforts...
Everything To Know About The Google Class-Action Settlement For Illinois Residents
Earlier this week, a judge approved a multi-million dollar class-action settlement involving Google over a violation of Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act, resulting in eligible Illinois residents eventually receiving checks. While the $100 million settlement has been given final approval, it could still be quite some time until residents see checks...
Dozens Dead From Ian, One of Strongest, Costliest US Storms
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm,...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Pumpkin Farms Adapt to Improve Soil, Lower Emissions
This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
What You Need To Know About The Class-Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart
Last month, a class-action complaint was filed against Walmart under the same legislation that speared a $650 million settlement with Facebook. The complaint, filed on Sept. 1 by Illinois resident James Luthe, alleges that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of its customers. This would be in violation of...
Chicago Volunteers Depart for Florida to Rescue Animals Impacted By Hurricane Ian
Staff members and volunteers from animal shelters across the country are mobilizing to help rescue dogs and cats impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Many of the animals are now waiting to be transported to other shelters, including here in Chicago. “We’re gonna start tonight and tomorrow by driving...
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
NBC Chicago
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
Couple Behind Stunning ‘Stranger Things' Display in Plainfield Look to Share Their Love For Halloween
Just a couple weeks after making a post showcasing their love for Halloween and the "Stranger Things" series with an elaborate, floating display, horror fans from across the Chicago area and beyond have turned their attention to Dave and Aubrey's Plainfield home. The show-inspired display shows Stranger Things character Max...
Chicago Forecast: Mild conditions and partly sunny skies
A pleasant and dry weekend is likely in store for much of the Chicago area, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday. While the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to move inland after making landfall in South Carolina Friday, the Chicago area will remain unaffected, with dry conditions expected until at least the middle of next week, when a small system of showers may move through Wednesday night.
Mostly Sunny Skies Expected on Pleasant Sunday in Chicago Area
With cooler temperatures expected next weekend, Chicagoans should do their best to enjoy Sunday, as highs are expected to warm into the upper-60s and low-70s across the region. According to forecast models, the day will start out with some clouds, but they should clear out by the noon hour, paving...
NBC Chicago
