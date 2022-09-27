The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man. Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.

