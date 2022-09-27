Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries throughout the city
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of East Third Street on Sept. 29 at 7 am in reference to a juvenile looking in vehicle windows. Upon officers arrival they located the juvenile who led them on a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and he was arrested without further incident.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the Indian Hills Road area in Forest Hill. According to the victims, their camp had been burglarized sometime between August and September. The suspect(s) made a forced entry through a window and a rear door.
kalb.com
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors believe a Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting, in which a convenience store clerk was killed and another clerk was shot at, stemmed from an incident two weeks before when Timothy Teasley’s girlfriend was reported for shoplifting. The shooting happened at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street around 10 p.m. Thair Zidan, 27, of Alexandria, died at the store.
kalb.com
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7. Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.
Ville Platte man arrested after setting mobile home on fire with relatives inside
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.
kalb.com
Alexandria Zoo turns 100
Since 2011 the Center for Disease Control has used the month of September to educate the public about Sepsis. Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT. |. A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty...
westcentralsbest.com
Rapides Parish Arrests Juvenile Over School Threat
Rapides Parish, La - At approximately 6:30 am this morning, the Deputy SRO at Rapides High School, along with Rapides High administrators, was made aware of a threat of violence being spread on social media that was directed at Rapides High School. Deputies quickly identified the individual and when they...
kalb.com
Vernon Parish under burn ban
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Police Jury, all of Vernon Parish is under a bun ban, effective immediately. The ban applies to all private and open burning due to dry conditions in the parish.
kalb.com
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Teasley was charged with the Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting of Thair Zidan, 27, a clerk at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street in Alexandria. The attempted second-degree murder charge was for a co-worker of Zidan’s who Teasley shot at, but missed. Prosecutors said Teasley shot Zidan because two weeks prior Zidan reported Teasley’s girlfriend for shoplifting.
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
theleesvilleleader.com
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
theadvocate.com
Sunset man, 23, identified as victim of fatal Sunday shooting in Opelousas
The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man. Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
kalb.com
RPSO declares social media threats directed at Rapides High School a hoax
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has declared that the threats of violence spread on social media directed at Rapides High School were a hoax. RPSO originally arrested a student, believing this student was reasonable for the threats. That student was issued a juvenile citation,...
UPDATE: Teenager arrested in Marigold Loop homicide
Lafayette Police responded to the 400 block of Marigold Loop at around 8:49 p.m. regarding a shooting.
kalb.com
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Eunice man arrested in connection with fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and the man accused of giving him the drugs has been arrested on a murder charge.
