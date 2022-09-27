ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
CBS Sports

Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start

Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday

Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
Philadelphia Eagles
CBS Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice

Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: MRI results negative

Tagovailoa (concussion) has received 'clean' results on all medical examinations, including an MRI on his neck, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's at least avoided suffering any fractures in his neck or similar injuries. Coach Mike McDaniel has declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the third-year quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, saying "it's all about Tua the person." Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa is unavailable, and it certainly seems likely that the Dolphins will proceed cautiously with his recovery. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed next week as part of the NFL's and NFLPA's investigation into his having been cleared to retake the field Week 3 versus the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the unaffiliated neurotrama consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa versus Buffalo has been fired as a result of the NFLPA's initial findings.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday

Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
