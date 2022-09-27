Read full article on original website
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Ryan Shazier Addresses Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier touches on an issue close to home.
J.J. Watt had heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday; will play Sunday
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Carolina, just a few days after dealing with Atrial fibrillation.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: MRI results negative
Tagovailoa (concussion) has received 'clean' results on all medical examinations, including an MRI on his neck, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's at least avoided suffering any fractures in his neck or similar injuries. Coach Mike McDaniel has declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the third-year quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, saying "it's all about Tua the person." Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa is unavailable, and it certainly seems likely that the Dolphins will proceed cautiously with his recovery. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed next week as part of the NFL's and NFLPA's investigation into his having been cleared to retake the field Week 3 versus the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the unaffiliated neurotrama consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa versus Buffalo has been fired as a result of the NFLPA's initial findings.
