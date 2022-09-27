Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
NBA
Report: Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came to terms on a trade Thursday evening, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Eight players in total will be involved, four from each team, as well as a 2025 second-round pick headed to Houston. Houston gets:. Derrick Favors. Ty Jerome. Moe Harkless. Theo...
NBA
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
NBA
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
NBA
Thunder Sprints Through First Week of Training Camp
— The pace has been lightning fast with the coaches moving quickly from drill to drill to live action, but so far at the Thunder ION, no one is falling behind. On the very first day, the Thunder practiced for two hours and could have kept going according to Mark Daigneault, meaning everyone came into training camp with their conditioning finely tuned. After that first practice, the Thunder has packed in six more practices this week thanks to two-a-days and will squeeze one more in on Sunday before flying out to Denver for the first game of the preseason on Monday against the Nuggets. Each day, the Thunder has been learning and tightening their crafts in preparation for getting the live game reps it needs to keep growing.
NBA
Family Matters
Unlike in previous seasons during the post-LeBron Era, the only rookie at this year’s Training Camp has the luxury of growing his game out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean Isaiah Mobley isn’t ready to start building his career as a Cavalier. The elder Mobley, who...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio
Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday
Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
NBA
LIVE: Philadelphia 76ers Training Camp News and Updates (Sept. 29, 2022)
Check back with the Sixers throughout the week for live news and updates as the team's first practices together continue. Training camp for the 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers is officially underway in Charleston, South Carolina. Training Camp Voices | Day 2. TYRESE MAXEY. “This year, I’ve been trying to be more...
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022
Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
NBA
NBA Offseason 2022: Everything you may have missed
A lot has happened in the 103 days since the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy on June 16 to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in an eight-year span. If you haven’t been locked in throughout this busy summer, we’ve got you covered with everything you may...
NBA・
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Skyforce in the NBA: Check-In on Alumni, Training Camp Edition
The end of September and beginning of October means one thing in the NBA world: the return of basketball. All 30 teams in the Association are just starting their training camps across North America, whether that be in their home markets, or in a different country, like the Miami HEAT in Nassau, Bahamas.
NBA・
NBA
Gordon Hayward At The Forefront Of Hornets’ Versatile Wing Group
The term ‘glue guy’ is used frequently in the NBA to describe a player that fills in the gaps by doing a little bit of everything here and there out on the court. While this description fits Hornets forward Gordon Hayward to a T, his abilities as a glue guy really go above and beyond.
NBA
Thunder Names James Price as Director of Social Media
OKLAHOMA CITY, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder recently welcomed a new member to its business office staff. James Price has been named the director of Social Media. In his role, Price will oversee the growth and strategy of multiple social media channels and platforms for the Thunder.
NBA
Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms
Design brings back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Keegan Murray Top 5 Collegiate Games
Confident, elite, and even-keeled are just a few words to describe Keegan Murray's final season at Iowa. As we break down his best five games, you will learn that the Kings first-round draft pick is undeniably efficient. Before the "Murray Miracle" during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Murray caught the...
NBA
Training Camp Off to Extremely Competitive Start
Tyrese Haliburton draws plenty of praise for his vision, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that he saw what head coach Rick Carlisle had to say after the Pacers' first practice of the 2022-23 season. Carlisle told reporters that the "blue" team -- the nominal second unit --...
