In a less forgiving timeline, Resident Evil 6 could have been the final breath for gaming’s greatest horror series. Coming off the critically (and ethically) panned Resident Evil 5, the franchise’s sixth mainline installment is widely considered its worst. The title would move entirely away from the series’ signature puzzle box horror in favor of a fast-paced action game with an over reliance on cinematic quick-time events. That departure, coupled with sloppy execution, would leave a sour taste in players’ mouths. The game would launch in 2012 to mediocre reviews and fail to hit the lofty sales expectations Capcom set for it. It felt like the series was one bad investors’ call away from a “You Are Dead” screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO