Durham have been docked 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an over-sized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month. Maddinson had scored a single run on the second day of the match at Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play, concerned the bat's measurements exceeded cricket's regulations. Adnan's...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Struggles With Pain At Singapore Practice – “Bouncing Around Like Crazy”
Once again, after the first day of practicing at the Singapore Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has complained of headaches after “bouncing around like crazy” on the track. This isn’t a surprise after fans and team members alike were questioning how the stiffer suspension of these modern F1 cars would cope with the uneven tarmac.
