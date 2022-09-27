ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras

A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras. Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom. Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged. Food and drinks will be...
JONES, OK
News On 6

Pet of the Week: Pongoe The Chihuahua/Terrier Mix

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Pongoe, a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier Mix. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says he is a sweet dog and plays well with other dogs. He may seem a bit reserved but once he feels comfortable with you, he is friendly and loving. Pongoe would do well in either an apartment or a house with a yard.
TULSA, OK

