News On 6
Broken Arrow Toddler Who Loves Trash Pickup Day Surprised With Toy Truck
A Broken Arrow toddler loves trash pickup day in his neighborhood. Every Friday morning just after sunrise, it's time for trash to be picked up from the Fulton home. “Do you see the trash truck?” asked Jorie Fulton. “Ya,” her son, Dax, replied. Two-year-old Dax has a...
News On 6
Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras
A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras. Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom. Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged. Food and drinks will be...
News On 6
Pet of the Week: Pongoe The Chihuahua/Terrier Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Pongoe, a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier Mix. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says he is a sweet dog and plays well with other dogs. He may seem a bit reserved but once he feels comfortable with you, he is friendly and loving. Pongoe would do well in either an apartment or a house with a yard.
