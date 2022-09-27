Read full article on original website
Raise a glass for bird conservation, sustainable farming
NNY Audubon Society Sponsors Two Farm Grant Events in October. Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) is hosting two events, on the 7th and 9th of October, to benefit their new Farm Grant Program. The Farm Grant program, which aims to connect bird conservation and farming in a mutually beneficial way, will distribute grants to local farms to fund the development of bird-friendly habitats and agricultural practices. The program launched in July at a Trivia event at Hex and Hop Brewery in Bloomingdale, which raised over $1,100. NNYA is hosting two more events in October to wrap up their 2021 outreach and fundraising campaign.
HABs plans
Harmful algal blooms were first confirmed on Lake George in October 2020, suspected to have been spurred on by a warm, dry fall. With Lake George residents and advocates keeping a careful eye on the lake, DEC scientist Lauren Townley (pictured here) updated the Lake George Park Commission on the state’s latest HABs action plan for Lake George, which was updated in August. She shared the update in Bolton at the Lake George Park Commission’s first in-person meeting since prior to the pandemic.
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
wamc.org
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
adirondackalmanack.com
Here’s a look at news from around the Adirondacks this week:. Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor with the Burlington Free Press, Ithaca Journal and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. She worked as a communications specialist for the Adirondack North Country Association and is currently digital editor for Adirondack Explorer, overseeing both the Explorer's website and its community forum the Adirondack Almanack. She enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
Shelter: Cat thrown from pickup in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale
The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
nystateofpolitics.com
Retired Post-Star editor discusses loss of local newspapers
There are several reasons why Americans are so deeply divided culturally and politically, but one of the most significant is the shrinking footprint of the local community newspaper. Newspapers that once had 40 or 45 journalists, like The Post-Star in Glens Falls, now have just a handful. This change has...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake
Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on September 27, 2022
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly
Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away.
