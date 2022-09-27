ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Raise a glass for bird conservation, sustainable farming

NNY Audubon Society Sponsors Two Farm Grant Events in October. Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) is hosting two events, on the 7th and 9th of October, to benefit their new Farm Grant Program. The Farm Grant program, which aims to connect bird conservation and farming in a mutually beneficial way, will distribute grants to local farms to fund the development of bird-friendly habitats and agricultural practices. The program launched in July at a Trivia event at Hex and Hop Brewery in Bloomingdale, which raised over $1,100. NNYA is hosting two more events in October to wrap up their 2021 outreach and fundraising campaign.
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

HABs plans

Harmful algal blooms were first confirmed on Lake George in October 2020, suspected to have been spurred on by a warm, dry fall. With Lake George residents and advocates keeping a careful eye on the lake, DEC scientist Lauren Townley (pictured here) updated the Lake George Park Commission on the state’s latest HABs action plan for Lake George, which was updated in August. She shared the update in Bolton at the Lake George Park Commission’s first in-person meeting since prior to the pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Here’s a look at news from around the Adirondacks this week:. Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor with the Burlington Free Press, Ithaca Journal and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. She worked as a communications specialist for the Adirondack North Country Association and is currently digital editor for Adirondack Explorer, overseeing both the Explorer's website and its community forum the Adirondack Almanack. She enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale

The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
WARRENSBURG, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Retired Post-Star editor discusses loss of local newspapers

There are several reasons why Americans are so deeply divided culturally and politically, but one of the most significant is the shrinking footprint of the local community newspaper. Newspapers that once had 40 or 45 journalists, like The Post-Star in Glens Falls, now have just a handful. This change has...
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

