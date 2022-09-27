Read full article on original website
Em Haine & Anja Savcic To Headline E!’s ‘Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald?’ & ‘Dating Wisdom’ Rom-Coms
EXCLUSIVE: E! has set full casts and begun production on its first two original rom-com movies Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title) and Dating Wise (wt). Em Haine (Reginald The Vampire) is set to lead the cast of Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title), and Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) stars in Dating Wisdom (wt). The movies are part of E!’s recent push into original scripted romantic comedies intended to bolster its “pop culture-centric” lineup. Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? centers on Eliza Sloane, played by Haine, who seemed to be living her dream life until her boyfriend...
Grazia
I Hate Suzie Too: Everything We Know About The Sequel To Billie Piper’s Hit Show
Excellent new for fans of I Hate Suzie - the brilliant darkly comedy drama from Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper - it's been confirmed that the sequel, I Hate Suzie Too, will be on screens before the end of the year. For those who missed it (and you can fix...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bird's Medical Crisis Revealed in Season 14 Trailer
Alaskan Bush People returns for its 14th season as a kick off to Discovery's October offerings. Amid uncertainty for the Brown clan, in the wake of the loss of Billy Brown and additional drama facing the children in the family, the new season could prove to be pivotal. The new...
Grazia
The Morning Show Is Back For Series Three – But What Can We Expect?
As much as we love This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, we never thought we’d be quite so gripped by a TV series that goes behind the scenes of a US morning talk show. So much for glitz and glamour… Apple TV’s The Morning Show series one...
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is being described by viewers as harrowing, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" to take on the role.
Grazia
Meet The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All-Stars Cast
It might be the worst kept secret in television history but ... I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is returning with an all-star cast. And yes, the iconic Gillian McKeith will be returning - ah the nostalgia!. Last week hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took to Twitter...
Grazia
Hailey Bieber on The Met Gala Moment That Had Everyone Talking…
Before now, Hailey Bieber has kept it low-key about what it’s like being married to the most famous popstar in the world. But having appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Mrs Bieber has spilled the beans on all things Jelena – and set the record straight on *that* Met Gala moment.
Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Ebon Moss-Bachrach
EXCLUSIVE: The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined Jennifer Lawrence in Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings, from filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky. The pic follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported. Moss-Bachrach’s credits include Hulu’s The Dropout, HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Girls, HBO’s John Adams, FX’s Damages, and Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher, starring opposite Jon Bernthal. He recently reteamed with Girls creator Lena Dunham for her feature Sharp...
Grazia
What Is A Situationship? And Is It Ever A Good Idea To Be In One?
A relationship without commitment and no strings attached: to many, situationships might sound like having your cake and eating it - which is how so many of us wind up unwillingly in one. Essentially a mid-way point between a booty call and a boyfriend, a situationship is defined by having absolutely no label attached to date nights and sex. In theory, it's lower maintenance. In reality, it can be a total emotional mess.
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
