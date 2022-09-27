ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Em Haine & Anja Savcic To Headline E!’s ‘Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald?’ & ‘Dating Wisdom’ Rom-Coms

EXCLUSIVE: E! has set full casts and begun production on its first two original rom-com movies Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title) and Dating Wise (wt). Em Haine (Reginald The Vampire) is set to lead the cast of Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title), and Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) stars in Dating Wisdom (wt). The movies are part of E!’s recent push into original scripted romantic comedies intended to bolster its “pop culture-centric” lineup.  Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? centers on Eliza Sloane, played by Haine, who seemed to be living her dream life until her boyfriend...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Grazia

Meet The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All-Stars Cast

It might be the worst kept secret in television history but ... I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is returning with an all-star cast. And yes, the iconic Gillian McKeith will be returning - ah the nostalgia!. Last week hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took to Twitter...
Grazia

Hailey Bieber on The Met Gala Moment That Had Everyone Talking…

Before now, Hailey Bieber has kept it low-key about what it’s like being married to the most famous popstar in the world. But having appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Mrs Bieber has spilled the beans on all things Jelena – and set the record straight on *that* Met Gala moment.
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Ebon Moss-Bachrach

EXCLUSIVE: The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined Jennifer Lawrence in Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings, from filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky. The pic follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported. Moss-Bachrach’s credits include Hulu’s The Dropout, HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Girls, HBO’s John Adams, FX’s Damages, and Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher, starring opposite Jon Bernthal. He recently reteamed with Girls creator Lena Dunham for her feature Sharp...
Grazia

What Is A Situationship? And Is It Ever A Good Idea To Be In One?

A relationship without commitment and no strings attached: to many, situationships might sound like having your cake and eating it - which is how so many of us wind up unwillingly in one. Essentially a mid-way point between a booty call and a boyfriend, a situationship is defined by having absolutely no label attached to date nights and sex. In theory, it's lower maintenance. In reality, it can be a total emotional mess.
