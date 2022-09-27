ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
FOX 43

Spotted lanternflies can't survive the cold, but their eggs can

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the temperature continues to cool, Pennsylvanians can expect to see fewer spotted lanternflies. However, this is far from the end of their life cycle. The invasive species has spread rapidly throughout Pennsylvania after first being spotted in Berks County in 2014. Cooler temperatures bring temporary relief from the invasion, as adult spotted lanternflies die during the first frost.
FOX 43

Local volunteers head to Florida to aid Hurricane Ian damage

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania region is sending more volunteers and supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Dareda Bennett from Columbia is one of two American Red Cross volunteers from the area driving to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. The drive is about 17 hours.
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit begins Monday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's always a good thing to think green, especially during Sustainability Week in Pennsylvania. The Pa. GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first Sustainability Summit virtually this Monday, Oct. 3 to celebrate. Several experts across the state will discuss policies, programs and funding opportunities available to...
FOX 43

Drought impact on fall foliage

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As fall continues, shorter days and cooler temperatures will signal our trees to prep for winter!. Marc Abrams, Professor of Forest Ecology at Penn State University, says every fall “the chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves, will breakdown, exposing different colors in those leaves. Then eventually those leaves will then turn brown and will drop.”
FOX 43

Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices?

YORK, Pa. — Some hurricanes can potentially impact gas prices. “All it really comes down to is whether or not a hurricane is going to disrupt and shut down refineries or offshore oil production in the gulf of Mexico," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy. However, Hurricane Ian was...
FOX 43

Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
FOX 43

Dr. Oz picks up endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored a victory with the business community on Wednesday, earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest lobbying group by spending in the country. It represents more than 3 million businesses,...
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
