Read full article on original website
Related
Home DIY projects you can do to prepare for the fall and winter season
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As we welcome the transition from summer to fall, experts say homeowners should use this time of year to make sure their home is as prepared and energy efficient as possible, while cooler and rainier weather moves in. Many of these projects are simple DIY (do it yourself) projects.
Olivia's says hello to fall with this stuffed pork chop topped with a raisin brandy caramel
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's officially fall, and that means comfort food. The gang at Olivia's has got you covered with this satisfying recipe, as usual. It's warm, homey, filling, and savory, which is perfect for the new season. Check out the videos above and below and the following recipes...
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
Spotted lanternflies can't survive the cold, but their eggs can
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the temperature continues to cool, Pennsylvanians can expect to see fewer spotted lanternflies. However, this is far from the end of their life cycle. The invasive species has spread rapidly throughout Pennsylvania after first being spotted in Berks County in 2014. Cooler temperatures bring temporary relief from the invasion, as adult spotted lanternflies die during the first frost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutter's celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rutter's locations nationwide are giving away free coffee in honor of National Coffee Day, which is set for this Thursday. You must be a VIP member to take advantage of this offer. Register to get rewards here. For more information, you can visit Rutter's website here.
Healing dry eye disease with special contacts | Health Smart
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Most people know contact lenses as an easy way to correct eyesight. Now though, they are being used to treat severe problems like dry eye disease. FOX43 looked into a treatment called Prokera that is said to actually reverse the problem. "It's probably the most overlooked...
Local volunteers head to Florida to aid Hurricane Ian damage
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania region is sending more volunteers and supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Dareda Bennett from Columbia is one of two American Red Cross volunteers from the area driving to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. The drive is about 17 hours.
Central Pa. travel agents discuss Hurricane Ian's impacts on the travel industry
YORK, Pa. — Gary Goldstein with Pan World Travel has dealt with his fair share of hurricanes in his 40 years as a travel agent. He says Hurricane Ian has forced one of his clients to cut their vacation short. “They were celebrating a birthday on beautiful Marco Island,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit begins Monday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's always a good thing to think green, especially during Sustainability Week in Pennsylvania. The Pa. GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first Sustainability Summit virtually this Monday, Oct. 3 to celebrate. Several experts across the state will discuss policies, programs and funding opportunities available to...
Pennsylvanians reminded to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks this fall
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf administration reminded Pennsylvanians on Monday to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses this fall. So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases, including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County. “Autumn...
Drought impact on fall foliage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As fall continues, shorter days and cooler temperatures will signal our trees to prep for winter!. Marc Abrams, Professor of Forest Ecology at Penn State University, says every fall “the chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves, will breakdown, exposing different colors in those leaves. Then eventually those leaves will then turn brown and will drop.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices?
YORK, Pa. — Some hurricanes can potentially impact gas prices. “All it really comes down to is whether or not a hurricane is going to disrupt and shut down refineries or offshore oil production in the gulf of Mexico," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy. However, Hurricane Ian was...
Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
Study: Pennsylvania places high in pedestrian deaths across the US
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania ranked high in a new study that revealed U.S. states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths recorded. The Commonwealth ranked ninth, with 1,426 recorded fatalities over an 8-year period from 2012 to 2020, according to the study conducted by experts at RMFW Law. According...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
Dr. Oz picks up endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored a victory with the business community on Wednesday, earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest lobbying group by spending in the country. It represents more than 3 million businesses,...
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
More Pa. seniors would qualify for the Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program under new proposal
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senator Lisa M. Boscola (D-Northhampton) announced Tuesday that she will be introducing legislation designed to extend the Property Tax & Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program for more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65. The proposed legislation would increase income eligibility, raising the limit for the first time...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0