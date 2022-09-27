Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Man Allegedly Runs from Murfreesboro Police, but Arrested a Short Time Later in City Hall Parking Garage Friday Morning
(MURFREESBORO) Shortly after the 3AM hour on Friday morning, Murfreesboro Police were called to West Castle Street near Old Salem Road in reference to a physical fight. Evidently, two men got into a heated scuffle and a female tried to intervene, receiving scrapes and possible bruises. When officers arrived on the scene one of the males who was allegedly tied to the fight, took off on foot – running towards SE Broad Street.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Trying to Determine Identity of Suspects in Stolen Spirits Case
(Smyrna, TN) Here's a story to lift your spirits... In Smyrna, the police department has released images captured on an in-store security camera of two and possibly three women who are accused of actually shoplifting a variety of spirits. The alleged incident took place at a local liquor store. The...
Missing children from Spencer found safe; 1 in custody
Two children from Spencer have been found safe in Nashville after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on their behalf.
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's
(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
Smith County woman arrested after shooting another woman during fight at home
A Smith County woman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after she reportedly shot another woman during a fight, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
fox17.com
Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
wgnsradio.com
Alcohol is Not the Only Factor in the Climbing Number of DUI Arrests Made in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY TN) – Last year, Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers made 18,757 DUI arrests statewide, which is a 3.03% increase compared to 2020. In Rutherford County, the number of DUI arrests climbed by 3% between 2020 and 2021. If you break down the number of Driving Under the Influence...
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
wjle.com
Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns
Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Sidelines
57 Years of Friendship and Quality Service: People of Winchester will Miss Jane Smith
On South College Street in Winchester, sandwiched between a convenience store and a pet groomer, is Jane’s Hair Salon. To many passersby, the location might be mistaken as just another gas fill-up spot, but to the patrons of the salon it’s been a place of friendship, memories and lots of laughter as the proprietor, Jane Smith, made customers look their best for business trips, proms and holiday parties. Her shop was a place to share accomplishments, to find a listening ear about life struggles and, yes, to delve discretely into town gossip.
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
fox17.com
Coffee County residents express concerns about dangerous road, guardrail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Allen Reed has lived off Lyndell Bell Road in Manchester for two years now and he’s concerned about the dangerous stretch of the road near Normandy Lake. He says it’s extremely dangerous every time it rains. “I just get ready to hear...
