Manchester, TN

wgnsradio.com

Man Allegedly Runs from Murfreesboro Police, but Arrested a Short Time Later in City Hall Parking Garage Friday Morning

(MURFREESBORO) Shortly after the 3AM hour on Friday morning, Murfreesboro Police were called to West Castle Street near Old Salem Road in reference to a physical fight. Evidently, two men got into a heated scuffle and a female tried to intervene, receiving scrapes and possible bruises. When officers arrived on the scene one of the males who was allegedly tied to the fight, took off on foot – running towards SE Broad Street.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend

UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Manchester, TN
Manchester, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's

(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns

Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
SMITHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

57 Years of Friendship and Quality Service: People of Winchester will Miss Jane Smith

On South College Street in Winchester, sandwiched between a convenience store and a pet groomer, is Jane’s Hair Salon. To many passersby, the location might be mistaken as just another gas fill-up spot, but to the patrons of the salon it’s been a place of friendship, memories and lots of laughter as the proprietor, Jane Smith, made customers look their best for business trips, proms and holiday parties. Her shop was a place to share accomplishments, to find a listening ear about life struggles and, yes, to delve discretely into town gossip.
WINCHESTER, TN

