On South College Street in Winchester, sandwiched between a convenience store and a pet groomer, is Jane’s Hair Salon. To many passersby, the location might be mistaken as just another gas fill-up spot, but to the patrons of the salon it’s been a place of friendship, memories and lots of laughter as the proprietor, Jane Smith, made customers look their best for business trips, proms and holiday parties. Her shop was a place to share accomplishments, to find a listening ear about life struggles and, yes, to delve discretely into town gossip.

WINCHESTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO