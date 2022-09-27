Hornets Announce Official 2022 Training Camp Roster

The preseason roster is set.

Tuesday morning, Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced the team's official training camp roster. In addition to the big names on the roster, some newcomers include Anthony Duruji, Bryce McGowens, Jaylen Sims, Dennis Smith Jr., Isaiah Whaley, and Mark Williams.

Below is the full roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .