Charlotte, NC

Hornets Announce Official 2022 Training Camp Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hp5n_0iC9n22t00

The preseason roster is set.

Tuesday morning, Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced the team's official training camp roster. In addition to the big names on the roster, some newcomers include Anthony Duruji, Bryce McGowens, Jaylen Sims, Dennis Smith Jr., Isaiah Whaley, and Mark Williams.

Below is the full roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPjMT_0iC9n22t00

