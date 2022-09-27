Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio
All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney native gets big college football win
Just over 40 years ago, these pages periodically reported on the fine college career of Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill, who was born in Sidney on Dec. 23, 1957, but moved away shortly thereafter. Since FSU, he’s had a long football coaching tenure including his current 17 seasons as head...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney closing in on MVL Valley Division title
SIDNEY — Sidney’s goal of earning a Miami Valley League Valley Division championship is almost complete. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to finish off the goal — and make a tournament run — in October. Sidney improved to 9-9 overall and 9-5 in MVL Valley Division...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air Columbus Academy at Fort Loramie
This Friday, the Columbus Academy Vikings football team will fashion glistening white uniforms with a slick-looking chestnut maroon and silvery grey scheme. Ivory and cobalt blue were on display a week ago by the Edon Bombers. But the real “schemes,” or collections of unique offensive and defensive plays and formations...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney offense shines in 56-26 win over West Carrollton
SIDNEY — The celebrations started at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday well before kickoff and lasted until the stadium cleared. Sidney matched its highest scoring total in the last three seasons in a 56-26 victory over West Carrollton and broke a two-game losing streak by winning the Miami Valley League Valley Division contest.
Sidney Daily News
Exploring careers
Lt. Jeff Simon, of Sidney Fire and Rescue, shows eighth-grade students from Fort Loramie how a intubation device is used on a patient who has stopped breathing. The students were attending the Career Exploration Academy held Thursday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The event was sponsored by Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, the Shelby County United Way and Ohio College Tech Prep.
Sidney Daily News
Anna homecoming activities begin Monday
ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Girls soccer notes: Lehman beats Miami East for 1st place tie in TRC
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter has scored a lot of goals in her career, but not many have come on penalty kicks. She faced the biggest penalty kick of her career with a tie score in the second half against Miami East on Thursday at Lehman’s field.
Sidney Daily News
PAC adds two more art-learning stations to Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Interested in learning guitar and watercolor on a budget? Piqua Arts Council has you covered, and then some. Their brand-new event, Art 4 Everyone, features eight different art-learning stations with guitar, watercolor, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, drawing, printmaking and pastels. In addition to these art opportunities, PAC has worked alongside three local businesses in creating 3D works of art, each representative of their work, that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar will also be available.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
At a meeting of council last evening, Harvey Hoeffner, of the Sidney Carriage Body company, was present and said the five-year contract of the company with the city had expired and he would like to have the council investigate the books of the company and see if the company was not entitled to a deed for its plant. The advisory committee was instructed to examine the books of the company and report to the council.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. in the council chambers at 201 W. Poplar St. The committee will consider 2023 lodging tax funding requests. Sidney Recreation Board. SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 3,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
‘Recovery is for Everyone’
SIDNEY – The first “Recovery is for Everyone: Community Celebration” organized by New Vision kicked off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney with 56 other organizations from different counties nearby joining them to show their solidarity and provide resources to the community.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:22 a.m.: crime in progress. Katherine Marie McKenzie, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for drug possession. -10:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue. -9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. -9:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Road project set
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a roadway pavement repair project on Wells Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to Engineer Bob Geuy, Wells Road will be closed between East Shelby Road and Schmitmeyer-Baker Road beginning Tuesday. The project will take approximately four day to complete.
Comments / 0