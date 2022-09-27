At a meeting of council last evening, Harvey Hoeffner, of the Sidney Carriage Body company, was present and said the five-year contract of the company with the city had expired and he would like to have the council investigate the books of the company and see if the company was not entitled to a deed for its plant. The advisory committee was instructed to examine the books of the company and report to the council.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO