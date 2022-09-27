Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Walker Valley Coaches Show 09-30-22
Jacob Mason and Andy Morris talk with Walker Valley Head Coach Drew Akins after last weeks tough loss against Cleveland. They discuss what changes are needed and what it will take to defeat Rhea County tonight. Listen to tonight’s broadcast on Sports 99.1FM and on the Mix 104.1 App. The Walker Valley Coaches Show is brought to you by Wholesale Supply Group (Cleveland TN)
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
