Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
WKTV
Driver arrested after Rome police find stolen gun, cocaine during traffic stop
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop early Thursday morning. Officers stopped 29-year-old Howard Smith on the 500 block of West Thomas Street around 2:20 a.m. for driving with a suspended registration. Police also learned that Smith was driving with a suspended license.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Village of Ilion flushing hydrants
ILION, N.Y. – Residents of Ilion may experience discolored water from Oct. 2 until Oct. 4. The village will be flushing hydrants during those days. There is no boil water advisory at this time. Please do not use the hot water if the cold water is discolored. And be careful when doing your laundry during those days as the water may stain your clothing.
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
WKTV
Genesee Street Starbucks officially open
Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
WKTV
Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday
The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them. "If we'd had to be closed, as a director, there was that very real responsibility of, these are our coworkers' jobs," said Executive Director Andria Heath. A federal inspector...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Cheese festival returns to Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
WKTV
Utica Zoo passes reinspection
Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday. The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them.
WKTV
Craft fair raises funds for Rome Lions Club
ROME, NY - After a 2 year absence due to Covid, the Rome Lions Club Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair has returned. The event took place Saturday at the Rome Catholic School and featured over 60 vendors. From spooky crafts, just in time for Halloween, to Christmas crafts, there...
WKTV
Adopt-A-Thon finds furever friends new homes
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society held an adopt-a-thon Saturday at Mastrovito Hyundai on Commercial Drive. Dogs and cats looking for forever homes were at the car dealership hoping to be adopted. And guess what? Quite a few of them were. Local animal lovers had...
Comments / 0