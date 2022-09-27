ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
WKTV

Village of Ilion flushing hydrants

ILION, N.Y. – Residents of Ilion may experience discolored water from Oct. 2 until Oct. 4. The village will be flushing hydrants during those days. There is no boil water advisory at this time. Please do not use the hot water if the cold water is discolored. And be careful when doing your laundry during those days as the water may stain your clothing.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Genesee Street Starbucks officially open

Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday

The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them. "If we'd had to be closed, as a director, there was that very real responsibility of, these are our coworkers' jobs," said Executive Director Andria Heath. A federal inspector...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Liberty Gardens
WKTV

Cheese festival returns to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Utica Zoo passes reinspection

Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday. The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Craft fair raises funds for Rome Lions Club

ROME, NY - After a 2 year absence due to Covid, the Rome Lions Club Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair has returned. The event took place Saturday at the Rome Catholic School and featured over 60 vendors. From spooky crafts, just in time for Halloween, to Christmas crafts, there...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Adopt-A-Thon finds furever friends new homes

NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society held an adopt-a-thon Saturday at Mastrovito Hyundai on Commercial Drive. Dogs and cats looking for forever homes were at the car dealership hoping to be adopted. And guess what? Quite a few of them were. Local animal lovers had...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy