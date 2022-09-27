ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Orlene heads toward Mazatlan, Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
