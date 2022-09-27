Read full article on original website
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership
Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
Kennywood reopens with new security measures in place after triple shooting
An increased police presence and stricter security screenings awaited Kennywood customers Friday night as the amusement park reopened six days after a shooting that wounded three people. An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg and another...
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Estate of Joanne Baburich sold property at 213 Wilkins Ave. to Jess Lambert for $65,000. Christopher John Watkins sold property at 1533 Williamsburg Pl to Jillian Cardwell for $139,000. Forest Hills. Todd Phillips sold property at 18 Greenwood Road to Michael Clemm Jr. and Tunisha Smith for $366,000. Monroeville. John...
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Jesse Torisky sold property at 1160 Duff Road to Kenneth and Christy Vogt for $292,500. William Wible sold property at 206 McCoy Place Road to Jesse and Rachel Bukenberger for $411,000. Edgeworth. Mary Margaret Hill sold property at 303 Maple Ln to Richard and Sara Bondi for $785,000. Franklin Park.
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards
Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian
Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
George Guido: A star is born at Highlands
It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
Fetterman addresses stroke recovery, defends record on crime at Pittsburgh rally
U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied Saturday afternoon before hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh’s Strip District despite a downpour as the remnants of tropical storm Ian passed through. In a 12-minute speech, Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery, saying it causes him at times to have auditory...
Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board
Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Laurel Highlands upsets No. 4 Thomas Jefferson
Rodney Gallagher threw two touchdown passes for Laurel Highlands as the Mustangs upset No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 31-24, in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference football game Friday night. Hunter Kooser caught a 90-yard touchdown pass, and Keondre DeShields caught an 87-yard TD for Laurel Highlands (4-2, 2-1). Leland Layhue...
Penn Hills notebook: Lucy Brayton plays her way into WPIAL girls golf final round
Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Valleybrook Country Club. Brayton shot an 83 in the first round Sept. 26 at Youghigheny County Club to sit in sixth place heading into the final round at Valleybrook Country Club on Monday, which took place after the publication of this edition.
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan
Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3,...
Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Stevenson helps Mapletown run past California
Landon Stevenson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 52-20 victory at California (4-2, 1-2) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Friday. Stevenson has 1,119 rushing yards for the season for the Maples (6-0, 3-0). California’s Jake Layhue threw for 202 yards...
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and...
Paul Kengor: Tearing down Columbus — and Western civilization
I have fond memories of my first days at Pitt. I began attending in the summer semester of 1987 as a transfer student. I remember sunny afternoons sitting under the giant statue of Christopher Columbus at Schenley Park reading my various books for my first-semester course on Western civilization. That course was required.
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy
Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
