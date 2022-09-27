ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership

Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022

Jesse Torisky sold property at 1160 Duff Road to Kenneth and Christy Vogt for $292,500. William Wible sold property at 206 McCoy Place Road to Jesse and Rachel Bukenberger for $411,000. Edgeworth. Mary Margaret Hill sold property at 303 Maple Ln to Richard and Sara Bondi for $785,000. Franklin Park.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards

Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian

Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida, where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: A star is born at Highlands

It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board

Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Lucy Brayton plays her way into WPIAL girls golf final round

Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Valleybrook Country Club. Brayton shot an 83 in the first round Sept. 26 at Youghigheny County Club to sit in sixth place heading into the final round at Valleybrook Country Club on Monday, which took place after the publication of this edition.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paul Kengor: Tearing down Columbus — and Western civilization

I have fond memories of my first days at Pitt. I began attending in the summer semester of 1987 as a transfer student. I remember sunny afternoons sitting under the giant statue of Christopher Columbus at Schenley Park reading my various books for my first-semester course on Western civilization. That course was required.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy

Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
FREEPORT, PA

