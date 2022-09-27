Read full article on original website
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses decision by P Jesse Mirco that led to brawl vs. Rutgers
Ohio State sophomore punter Jesse Mirco made a good play late in the game against Rutgers, but head coach Ryan Day wasn’t a fan of it. While he made a big play, it is one that is going to get him in trouble, especially after starting a huge fight.
saturdaytradition.com
Miyan Williams continues huge day vs. Rutgers, torches defense for 70-yard TD
Miyan Williams continues to add to his huge day for Ohio State. After securing the touchdown hat trick in the first half, Williams decided that he needed to score even more points. Early in the 3rd quarter, Williams took a handoff 70 yards to the house. Williams broke a tackle...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Penn State sloshes its way to an ugly victory over Northwestern
Penn State continued to forge its new identity Saturday, weathering a nasty downpour from the remnants of Ian that posed more challenges than visiting Northwestern until late in the day. The Lions held the Wildcats to 3-and-outs on their first 5 drives and overcame 5 turnovers to survive 17-7 in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s insane would-be TD grab wiped away by penalty
Marvin Harrison Jr. – one of Ohio State’s electric receivers – nabbed a spectacular would-be TD pass in the 1st quarter on Saturday vs. Rutgers. Unfortunately, the points on the board were wiped out by an illegal touching penalty on the play. Harrison had stepped out of bounds previously in the play, so he was not allowed to be the first receiver to touch the ball, per NCAA rules.
saturdaytradition.com
Miyan Williams produces first-half hat trick to lead Ohio State's big first half vs. Rutgers
Miyan Williams is having himself a game in Ohio State’s Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers. At halftime, Williams already has 3 touchdowns and 91 yards on the ground. For reference, Williams had 3 TDs on the season coming into this game. Tying his season total before the half is insanely impressive.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
saturdaytradition.com
Sevyn Banks, former Ohio State DB, carted off following scary play for LSU
Sevyn Banks was involved in a scary moment. It occurred when the former Ohio State defensive back and current LSU player was carted off the field following a targeting penalty called by the refs. Banks initiated a hit with the crown of his helmet as he made contact and remained...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Northwestern: Prediction and preview
Northwestern travels east to take on Penn State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on ESPN. Northwestern was on top of the world in Dublin after downing Scott Frost’s Nebraska squad in comeback fashion. If only they knew that...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops game trailer for Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is ready for a fight against Rutgers this weekend, as evidenced in the new hype video the program dropped on Thursday. The Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights for the 9th time since 2014. Ohio State has taken the win in every contest since the series began, holding an 8-0 series lead. The Buckeyes have dominated each game, scoring 49+ points in every one, and dominating the score each time.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary
Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Sean Clifford's performance from Week 5 win over Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State escapes the Week 5 matchup at home with a 17-7 win over Northwestern in a weather-induced soaked field that gave senior Sean Clifford one of the worst performances in his collegiate career. Clifford finished the game completing 10-of-20 passes for 140 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State athletic tickets to include additional fee in future seasons geared at facility upkeep costs
Ohio State looks to make renovations on Ohio Stadium with the help of the public, says Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith per Cleveland.com. On Thursday, Smith confirmed the athletic department would install maintenance fees on tickets sold at all athletic events starting potentially next year. “Because we know what’s...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
