ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Martin, OH
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Martin, PA
State
Illinois State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s insane would-be TD grab wiped away by penalty

Marvin Harrison Jr. – one of Ohio State’s electric receivers – nabbed a spectacular would-be TD pass in the 1st quarter on Saturday vs. Rutgers. Unfortunately, the points on the board were wiped out by an illegal touching penalty on the play. Harrison had stepped out of bounds previously in the play, so he was not allowed to be the first receiver to touch the ball, per NCAA rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers

Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Ohio State#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Buckeyes#Chattanooga
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Prediction and preview

Northwestern travels east to take on Penn State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on ESPN. Northwestern was on top of the world in Dublin after downing Scott Frost’s Nebraska squad in comeback fashion. If only they knew that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State drops game trailer for Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers

Ohio State is ready for a fight against Rutgers this weekend, as evidenced in the new hype video the program dropped on Thursday. The Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights for the 9th time since 2014. Ohio State has taken the win in every contest since the series began, holding an 8-0 series lead. The Buckeyes have dominated each game, scoring 49+ points in every one, and dominating the score each time.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary

Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy