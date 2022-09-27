ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Ascension Charity Classic is a success for golf fans and the community

By Martin Kilcoyne
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The second edition of the Ascension Charity Classic was another huge success for both golf fans and local charities. The amount of money handed back to the community should top $1 million dollars.  Nick Ragone, Vice President with Ascension, stopped the FOX-2 studios to talk with Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

