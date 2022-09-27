The Ascension Charity Classic is a success for golf fans and the community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The second edition of the Ascension Charity Classic was another huge success for both golf fans and local charities. The amount of money handed back to the community should top $1 million dollars. Nick Ragone, Vice President with Ascension, stopped the FOX-2 studios to talk with Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0