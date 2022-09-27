Best Fitbit Versa 4 screen protectors 2022

The Fitbit Versa 4 is one of Fitbit’s latest smartwatches, and it comes packed with features that will make you want to wear it 24/7. From tracking daily steps to specific workouts, 24/7 heart rate, skin temperature, ECG, Sp02, and even sleep, it’s an all-around solid wrist-worn tracker. Add the fact that you get Alexa built-in along with call, text, and app notifications, Google Maps and Google Wallet (coming soon), and on-wrist calls with a compatible Android device, and the Fitbit Versa 4 is your daily fitness and work companion. You’ll want to extend its life as long as you can, and one way to ensure the Fitbit Versa 4 stays in pristine condition is to grab a screen protector for it. This will protect the bright color display from scratches, bumps, and dust.

NANW 4-Pack Screen Protector Case

Top pick

When it comes to value, protection, and options, this set fits the bill. It’s super affordable, and you get full protection since they’re TPU-plated bumpers that wrap around the front. Snap one on and easily remove it as needed. It offers scratch-proof protection for both the front and sides, along with high transparency. With five different color combination packs to choose from, you’re sure to find one that fits your personal style. Each pack comes with clear as one of the options.

Kimilar 3-Pack Screen Protector Case

A nice bumper case

If you want an all-encompassing screen protector that is fitted for full screen coverage, clipping onto it versus being applied overtop, this is a good and well-reviewed option. It’s ultra-thin and soft and comes in a three-pack with a clear as well as navy blue or black if you want to add a pop of contrasting color. There are other color combination packs if you prefer as well.

NANW 12-Pack Screen Protector

For the team

Ideal for a team at work or school, or a family who all has Fitbit Versa and Sense models, this set has a dozen flexible film covers for sharing. You’ll get an ultra-clear view of the screen along with anti-bubble technology. This set is also good if you work or are active outdoors (extreme sports, perhaps?) and might get the protector scratched up often. You can swap it out as needed with a new one, with enough to last a full year if you change once a month.

KPYJA 6-Pack Screen Protector

Color your world

If it’s all about fashion for you, this pack of screen protector cases offers complete screen protection, and you’ll also get six colors from which to choose. You can match it to your outfit, the watch band, or even your mood. Colors include black, silver, pink, space gray, rose gold, and standard clear when you just want the protection without added flare. Since no film has to be applied, it’s also super easy to put on and take off, making switching often a breeze.

EWUONU 6-Pack Screen Protector

Ultra-affordable

If you really don’t want to spend a lot but just want a nice, thin extra layer of protector, this set is a solid option to consider. You get six flexible pieces of HD transparent film in the package that will provide anti-scratch and fingerprint protection. There are no frills here: just a basic protective film with a waterproof coating.

RinoGear RinoSkin 8-Pack Screen Protector

Wet install

Employing a wet install method, each set of these screen protectors comes with a lifetime replacement film voucher, so you’ll be able to keep the smartwatch protected through the entire life of the device. It uses RinoGear’s “smart skin” film material that is also designed to cover the screen's curvature. Get full anti-fingerprint, shatter, and scratch protection while maintaining the touch-sensitive nature of the screen.

Which is the best screen protector for the Fitbit Versa 4?

When it comes to the best screen protector for Fitbit Versa 4 , a screen protector case is always a good way to go. It offers complete, all-around protection and is easy to swap among different colors. The NANW 4-Pack Screen Protector Case is a good option in this respect with four cases, including a basic clear one that won't add any color and goes on seamlessly.

If you prefer film, you can opt for a screen protector like the RinoGear RinoSkin 8-Pack Screen Protector or the simple EWUONU 6-Pack Screen Protector.

Keep in mind that with a screen protector case, if you shower with it or swim in the water, you'll want to remove and clean underneath. Moisture can get trapped inside with any screen protector case and impact the touch sensitivity. It's a good idea, either way, to remove and clean screen protector cases periodically. That adds an extra bit of work, but since they're so easy to remove and clip on, it's worth it for the added protection.

It's worth noting that most screen protectors designed for the new Fitbit Sense 2 will also fit the Versa 4. If you don't find what you like on this list, you can check out our picks for the best Fitbit Sense 2 screen protectors as well.