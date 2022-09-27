Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Corgi's Response to Realizing Mom Is Dog Sitting His Best Friend Is Just the Best
We all love hanging out with our best friend. In fact, some of the best moments between friends are when we run into our bestie at places where he didn't expect to see them. One Corgi encountered his best friend in an unexpected location, and his reaction is the best.
Wonderful bonding between two best friends, puppy and baby.
This is an adorable video of a puppy and a baby, eager to play with their friend. The baby's father puts the baby's basket down, and the puppy enters the basket to play with it. This is the first part of the video. The video maker wants to show us love between puppy and baby.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
pethelpful.com
Precious Cat Who Hasn't Been Adopted Because She 'Walks on Her Elbows' Makes Us So Sad
Sometimes it can take certain animals at shelters longer to get adopted than most others because of certain unique traits that they have. However, these furry friends are still very deserving of a loving family! One cat with some unique traits is having trouble finding her fur-ever home, and we are so sad for her!
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
LOOK: Maned Wolf Carries Pup in Its Mouth in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
A rare pic surfaced this week as a maned wolf was pictured carrying her young pup in its mouth. The adorably candid pic gives us a glimpse into a part of the wildlife world that we don’t often get to see up close. “Maned wolf and her pup,” notes...
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings
True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
msn.com
Puppy's Cute Way of Rejecting Mom's Kisses Is So Darn Sweet
Resisting the urge to cuddle and kiss a puppy is the hardest thing in the world. Luckily though, when it's your own pup you don't have to resist it at all! TikTok user @carrilyne shared the hilarious, adorable, and totally relatable moment when she finally went in for a smooch on her new pup's head...and was denied. Her sassy Black Labrador puppy, Kimi, was not in the mood for affection, and she wasn't afraid to show it!
Heart-stopping Moment Chihuahua Slides Into Lion Enclosure Goes Viral
According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua are tiny dogs with huge personalities, with a big-dog attitude.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
pethelpful.com
Video of Great Dane Waiting for 'Love From Strangers' at Dinner Is Beyond Precious
We love to stop and pet the dogs we encounter when we are outside. It gives us a little mood boost, and the dogs love to get attention from strangers! One viral video is giving us a great example of how much dogs love when people stop to pet them on the street.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist
Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
pethelpful.com
People Are Pleading for Bonded Pair of Mini Australian Shepherds at Houston Shelter to Be Adopted Together
It can be wonderful when dogs bond with each other while in the shelter waiting for adoption because they provide each other with comfort and companionship. However, it can be tragic to separate them when they are eventually adopted by different families. One rescue is trying to avoid this tragedy for a pair of bonded dogs up for adoption.
pethelpful.com
Cats' Reactions to Dad Telling Them It's Dinner Time Are Just Too Cute
Are there any two words sweeter than "dinner time?" Definitely not. And two cats on TikTok know it. The two kitties, Winston and Spooky, were so excited when their dad came into the room and told them that dinner was ready. Thank goodness their dad got the adorable moment on video!
pethelpful.com
Video of Excited Labrador Going Out to Visit His Duck Friends in the Rain Is Full of Joy
We simply can't get over a video on TikTok, which shows how excited one Chocolate Lab was to go outside in the rain. It wasn't because little Ollie wanted to jump in some puddles — it was because of his favorite group of ducks. You read that right! Check out how excited he was in the video below.
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
