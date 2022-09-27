ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels

Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Dhruv Sheladia

Wonderful bonding between two best friends, puppy and baby.

This is an adorable video of a puppy and a baby, eager to play with their friend. The baby's father puts the baby's basket down, and the puppy enters the basket to play with it. This is the first part of the video. The video maker wants to show us love between puppy and baby.
German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings

True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
Puppy's Cute Way of Rejecting Mom's Kisses Is So Darn Sweet

Resisting the urge to cuddle and kiss a puppy is the hardest thing in the world. Luckily though, when it's your own pup you don't have to resist it at all! TikTok user @carrilyne shared the hilarious, adorable, and totally relatable moment when she finally went in for a smooch on her new pup's head...and was denied. Her sassy Black Labrador puppy, Kimi, was not in the mood for affection, and she wasn't afraid to show it!
Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist

Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
Cats' Reactions to Dad Telling Them It's Dinner Time Are Just Too Cute

Are there any two words sweeter than "dinner time?" Definitely not. And two cats on TikTok know it. The two kitties, Winston and Spooky, were so excited when their dad came into the room and told them that dinner was ready. Thank goodness their dad got the adorable moment on video!
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
