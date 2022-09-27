California Democrat Katie Porter blasts local police as 'disgrace' in leaked text messages



R ep. Katie Porter (D-CA) called a local police department a "disgrace" after it arrested a man she lived with for allegedly assaulting another person last year.

Julian Willis, who lives with Porter, according to arrest and property records, was arrested after he allegedly punched a protester and gave him a bloody nose at a town hall hosted by Porter in July 2021. After the event, Porter shared her feelings about the department through text messages that were obtained by Fox News.

"I will never trust [the department] again," Porter told Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan in text messages. "Your police force is a disgrace."

Andrew Harnik/AP Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. The congresswoman had called the Irvine Police Department a "disgrace" after it arrested the man she was living with for allegedly assaulting a protester at her town hall event in July 2021.



The alleged assault by Willis happened after supporters of former President Donald Trump visited Porter's event, resulting in the Trump supporters feuding with attendees of the event . After the fight, Willis was arrested and given a citation.

Porter sent the text messages criticizing the police department because she was upset her town hall "was hijacked by extremists," according to a spokesperson. The congresswoman was also disappointed that despite being only hundreds of feet away from the town hall, officers "did not intervene immediately when fighting broke out," although Porter's office told police of the event several days in advance, the spokesperson said.

"Since then, Rep. Porter and our office have worked productively with the Irvine Police Department, including the Congresswoman hosting the new police chief in her office for a constructive and cooperative meeting," the spokesperson said.

Porter is running for reelection this November against former Assemblyman Scott Baugh , an attorney. She is favored to win against Baugh in the 47th District of California, according to polling by FiveThirtyEight.