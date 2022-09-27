Read full article on original website
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. “Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little...
Dan Douglas Prince
Mr. Dan Douglas Prince, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Prince was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents George Wiley Prince and Annie Elizabeth Crouch Prince. He worked as a pipe fitter for his career. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Wayne Prince and Wilma Muncie.
Raiders run over Pioneers; stand alone at top of region standings
It was never really close in McMinnville Friday. The Red Raider defense bowed up on the first drive, the offense started out full throttle and Coffee County jumped on the Warren County Pioneers 34-3, eventually winning 34-17 to ruin homecoming for the Pioneers. The fear for the Raiders was Warren...
BASKETBALL: Raider senior Deion Subaran signs with Bryan College
Life is going well for Deion Subaran. After, in his words, having a “pretty bad year” at Webb School, the new Coffee County Central senior feels at home, and now he is set for college. In front of friends, coaches and teammates on Thursday, Subaran signed to play...
