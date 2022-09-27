Read full article on original website
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
Missouri’s governor praises passage of historic tax cut legislation
The largest tax cut in state history is on its way to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s (R) desk. The bill is a top priority for the governor and for the GOP-controlled Legislature. The House voted 98-32 to give final approval to the $1-billion tax cut on Thursday. Governor Parson...
Response time to improve in southwest Columbia with new fire station, city officials say
Columbia’s fastest-growing area will soon have a new fire station, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, acting fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries helped break ground this week on the new fire station in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup
Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign
A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
