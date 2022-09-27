ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name

Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup

Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign

A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed

Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
COLUMBIA, MO

