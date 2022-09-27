ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NEWS10 ABC

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Candy Corn#Plastic Containers#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies
NEWS10 ABC

North Greenbush Police alerting residents of mail thefts

The North Greenbush Police Department is alerting residents of a string of mail thefts that have affected several homes within the community. Police received a report from resident Jessica Circle who allegedly found mail thrown away in her recycling bin, but was not hers. After further inspection, it was all outgoing mail from multiple Defreestville residents.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election. Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current […]
ALBANY, NY

